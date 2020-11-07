The LYXOR STOXX EUROPE SELECT DIVIDEND 30 UCITS ETF is a UCITS compliant exchange traded fund that aims to track the benchmark index STOXX Europe Select Dividends 30 Net Return. The index, derived from the STOXX Europe 600, measures the performance of the highest dividend-paying stocks in Europe relative to their home markets. Index components are weighted by their indicated annual net dividend yield. Therefore the largest dividend yielding companies have the highest weight in the index. Stocks are screened by five-year non-negative dividend-per-share growth rate and dividend to earnings per-share ratio of less or equal to 60% (which exclude firms that pay too much dividends instead of investing that money). The complete construction methodology for the index is available on www.stoxx.com.