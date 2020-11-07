Connexion
Lyxor STOXX Europe Sel Div 30 ETF Dist    SEL   LU1812092168

LYXOR STOXX EUROPE SEL DIV 30 ETF DIST

(SEL)
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 19/01 17:35:00
15.231 EUR   -0.75%
Cotations 5 jours   Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris
13/01/2021 14/01/2021 15/01/2021 18/01/2021 19/01/2021 Date
15.381(c) 15.552(c) 15.416(c) 15.346(c) 15.231 Dernier
+0.28% +1.11% -0.87% -0.45% -0.75% Variation
2 548 1 149 2 401 3 707 2 311 Volume
Graphique LYXOR STOXX EUROPE SEL DIV 30 ETF DIST
Durée : Période :
Lyxor STOXX Europe Sel Div 30 ETF Dist : Graphique analyse technique Lyxor STOXX Europe Sel Div 30 ETF Dist | Zone bourse
Rating TrackInsight  TrackInsightTM ETF Ratings  Methodology
  Plus d'information 
Objectif d'investissement
The LYXOR STOXX EUROPE SELECT DIVIDEND 30 UCITS ETF is a UCITS compliant exchange traded fund that aims to track the benchmark index STOXX Europe Select Dividends 30 Net Return. The index, derived from the STOXX Europe 600, measures the performance of the highest dividend-paying stocks in Europe relative to their home markets. Index components are weighted by their indicated annual net dividend yield. Therefore the largest dividend yielding companies have the highest weight in the index. Stocks are screened by five-year non-negative dividend-per-share growth rate and dividend to earnings per-share ratio of less or equal to 60% (which exclude firms that pay too much dividends instead of investing that money). The complete construction methodology for the index is available on www.stoxx.com.
Thèmes d'investissement
Catégorie d'actif Actions
Zone géographique Europe
Style de taille Toutes Capitalisations
Facteurs Dividendes Elevés
Type pays Développés
Pondération Smart Béta
Description
Sous Jacent STOXX Europe Select Dividend 30 Net Total Return Index - EUR
Indices liés
Devise EUR
Frais de gestion 0.3%
Encours (2020-11-07) 110.38 M EUR
Société de gestion Lyxor
Caractéristiques
Compétence juridique Luxembourg
Structure SICAV
Date de création 2006-10-25
Politique de dividendes Distribution
Méthode de réplication Synthétique
Modèle de réplication Unfunded Swap
Évolutions des encours (2020-11-07)
Dernière 110.38 M EUR
1 mois 113.7 M EUR
3 mois 112.37 M EUR
6 mois 119.44 M EUR
1 an 206.26 M EUR
ETFs concurrents
NomRating
LYXOR STOXX EUROPE SELECT DIVIDEND ...
ISHARES STOXX EUROPE SELECT DIVIDEN...
