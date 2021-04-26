Connexion
    SEL   LU1812092168

LYXOR STOXX EUROPE SELECT DIVIDEND 30 UCITS ETF - DIST - EUR

(SEL)
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 29/06 17:35:00
17.455 EUR   +0.25%
Cotations 5 jours   Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris
23/06/2021 24/06/2021 25/06/2021 28/06/2021 29/06/2021 Date
17.442(c) 17.493(c) 17.515(c) 17.411(c) 17.455 Dernier
-0.94% +0.29% +0.13% -0.59% +0.25% Variation
2 585 2 387 6 141 10 405 3 504 Volume
Plus de cotations
Objectif d'investissement
The LYXOR STOXX EUROPE SELECT DIVIDEND 30 UCITS ETF is a UCITS compliant exchange traded fund that aims to track the benchmark index STOXX Europe Select Dividends 30 Net Return. The index, derived from the STOXX Europe 600, measures the performance of the highest dividend-paying stocks in Europe relative to their home markets. Index components are weighted by their indicated annual net dividend yield. Therefore the largest dividend yielding companies have the highest weight in the index. Stocks are screened by five-year non-negative dividend-per-share growth rate and dividend to earnings per-share ratio of less or equal to 60% (which exclude firms that pay too much dividends instead of investing that money). The complete construction methodology for the index is available on www.stoxx.com.
ETFs concurrents sur l'Indice STOXX Europe Select Dividend 30 Net T... ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5joursVar. 1janvRatingSociété de gestionCatégorie et Secteur
ISHARES STOXX EUROPE SELECT ...-1.22%15.62%iSharesActions - Europe
LYXOR STOXX EUROPE SELECT D...0.00%0.00%LyxorActions - Europe
LYXOR STOXX EUROPE SELECT DI...-1.25%18.24%LyxorActions - Europe
Plus d'ETFs
Graphique LYXOR STOXX EUROPE SELECT DIVIDEND 30 UCITS ETF - DIST - EUR
Thèmes d'investissement
Catégorie d'actif Actions
Zone géographique Europe
Style de taille Toutes Capitalisations
Facteurs Dividendes Elevés
Type pays Développés
Pondération Smart Béta
Description
Sous Jacent STOXX Europe Select Dividend 30 Net Total Return Index - EUR
Indices liés
Devise EUR
Frais de gestion 0.3%
Encours (2021-04-26) 110.38 M EUR
Société de gestion Lyxor
Caractéristiques
Compétence juridique Luxembourg
Structure SICAV
Date de création 2006-10-25
Politique de dividendes Distribution
Méthode de réplication Synthétique
Modèle de réplication Unfunded Swap
Heatmap :
Évolutions des encours (2021-04-26)
Dernière 110.38 M EUR
1 mois 113.7 M EUR
3 mois 112.37 M EUR
6 mois 119.44 M EUR
1 an 206.26 M EUR