Lyxor UCITS ETF MSCI ACWI Gold - EUR ACC    GLDU   LU0854423687

LYXOR UCITS ETF MSCI ACWI GOLD - EUR ACC

(GLDU)
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Euronext Amsterdam - 14/09 09:05:00
33.99 USD   -0.75%
 SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesStatistiquesCommunautéComposition 
Cotations 5 jours   Cours en différé. Temps Différé Euronext Amsterdam
08/09/2020 09/09/2020 10/09/2020 11/09/2020 14/09/2020 Date
116.98(c) 121.38(c) 101.36(c) 34.248(c) 33.99(c) Dernier
-0.43% +3.76% -16.49% -66.21% -0.75% Variation
1 000 2 2 015 1 1 Volume
Plus de cotations

Graphique LYXOR UCITS ETF MSCI ACWI GOLD - EUR ACC
Durée : Période :
Lyxor UCITS ETF MSCI ACWI Gold - EUR ACC : Graphique analyse technique Lyxor UCITS ETF MSCI ACWI Gold - EUR ACC | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Rating TrackInsight  TrackInsightTM ETF Ratings  Methodology
  Plus d'information 
Objectif d'investissement
The Lyxor MSCI ACWI Gold UCITS ETF is a UCITS compliant exchange traded fund that aims to track the benchmark index MSCI ACWI Gold with 18% GEC. The MSCI ACWI Gold with EM DR 18% Group Entity Capped Index is comprised of companies generating revenues from gold or related products, including companies that mine or process gold and the South African finance houses which primarily invest in, but do not operate gold mines. For Emerging Market companies only Depositary Receipts are included. Constituent weights are capped in order to limit index concentration.
Thèmes d'investissement
Catégorie d'actif Actions
Zone géographique Monde
Matières Premières Or
Style de taille Toutes Capitalisations
Pondération Pondéré par Capitalisation
Description
Sous Jacent MSCI ACWI Gold with 18% Group Entity Capped Net Total Return Index - USD
Devise EUR
Frais de gestion 0.5%
Encours (2020-09-07) 36.33 M EUR
Société de gestion Lyxor
Caractéristiques
Compétence juridique Luxembourg
Structure SICAV
Date de création 2012-11-20
Politique de dividendes Capitalisation
Méthode de réplication Synthétique
Modèle de réplication Unfunded Swap
Évolutions des encours (2020-09-07)
Dernière 36.33 M EUR
1 mois 34.73 M EUR
3 mois 29.32 M EUR
6 mois 24.57 M EUR
1 an 19.56 M EUR
