The Lyxor MSCI ACWI Gold UCITS ETF is a UCITS compliant exchange traded fund that aims to track the benchmark index MSCI ACWI Gold with 18% GEC. The MSCI ACWI Gold with EM DR 18% Group Entity Capped Index is comprised of companies generating revenues from gold or related products, including companies that mine or process gold and the South African finance houses which primarily invest in, but do not operate gold mines. For Emerging Market companies only Depositary Receipts are included. Constituent weights are capped in order to limit index concentration.