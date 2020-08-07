Connexion
Lyxor UCITS ETF NASDAQ-100 Daily Lev.    LQQ   FR0010342592

LYXOR UCITS ETF NASDAQ-100 DAILY LEV.

(LQQ)
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 20/08 14:46:18
456.5 EUR   -1.53%
Cotations 5 jours   Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris
14/08/2020 17/08/2020 18/08/2020 19/08/2020 20/08/2020 Date
446(c) 451.25(c) 457.4(c) 463.6(c) 456.5 Dernier
-1.12% +1.18% +1.36% +1.36% -1.53% Variation
4 833 7 050 9 370 8 282 3 774 Volume
Plus de cotations

Graphique LYXOR UCITS ETF NASDAQ-100 DAILY LEV.
Durée : Période :
Lyxor UCITS ETF NASDAQ-100 Daily Lev. : Graphique analyse technique Lyxor UCITS ETF NASDAQ-100 Daily Lev. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
j1b2b3 dans LYXOR UCITS ETF NASDAQ-100 DAILY LEV. - Il y a 7 mois
ce titre est-il quanto. merci
  •   
  •   
  • add_opinion
  • Publier
    loader
>> Voir la suite
Rating TrackInsight  TrackInsightTM ETF Ratings  Methodology
  Plus d'information 
PAS ENCORE NOTÉ
Objectif d'investissement
The Lyxor Nasdaq-100 Daily (2x) Leveraged UCITS ETF - Acc is a UCITS compliant exchange traded fund that aims to track the benchmark index Nasdaq 100 Leveraged Notional Net Total Return Index. The Nasdaq 100 Leveraged Notional Net Total Return Index has been constructed with the objective of creating an index to reflect a strategy that aims to produce two times the daily return of the NASDAQ-100 Index (NDX) (the Underlying Index), with financing costs embedded in the performance of the Index. The Index is made up of the combination of an investment aiming to replicate a long position on the Underlying Index with an increased exposure and borrowing at a given interest rate.
Thèmes d'investissement
Catégorie d'actif Alternatif
Zone géographique Amérique du Nord
Style de taille Grandes Capitalisations
Type pays Développés
Pondération Pondéré par Capitalisation
Description
Sous Jacent Nasdaq 100 Leveraged Notional Net Total Return Index - USD
Devise EUR
Frais de gestion 0.6%
Encours (2020-08-07) 158.18 M EUR
Société de gestion Lyxor
Caractéristiques
Compétence juridique France
Structure SICAV
Date de création 2006-06-27
Politique de dividendes Capitalisation
Méthode de réplication Synthétique
Modèle de réplication Unfunded Swap
Évolutions des encours (2020-08-07)
Dernière 158.18 M EUR
1 mois 149.22 M EUR
3 mois 118.79 M EUR
6 mois 114.46 M EUR
1 an 83.95 M EUR
