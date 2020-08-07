The Lyxor Nasdaq-100 Daily (2x) Leveraged UCITS ETF - Acc is a UCITS compliant exchange traded fund that aims to track the benchmark index Nasdaq 100 Leveraged Notional Net Total Return Index. The Nasdaq 100 Leveraged Notional Net Total Return Index has been constructed with the objective of creating an index to reflect a strategy that aims to produce two times the daily return of the NASDAQ-100 Index (NDX) (the Underlying Index), with financing costs embedded in the performance of the Index. The Index is made up of the combination of an investment aiming to replicate a long position on the Underlying Index with an increased exposure and borrowing at a given interest rate.