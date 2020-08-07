Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  ETF  >  Euronext Paris  >  Lyxor UE MSCI Wd.Inf.Techn.TR EUR Acc    TNOW   LU0533033667

LYXOR UE MSCI WD.INF.TECHN.TR EUR ACC

(TNOW)
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 02/09 17:35:00
404.25 EUR   +1.66%
 SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesStatistiquesCommunautéComposition 
Cotations 5 jours   Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris
27/08/2020 28/08/2020 31/08/2020 01/09/2020 02/09/2020 Date
394.84(c) 392.1(c) 391.1(c) 397.64(c) 404.25 Dernier
+0.90% -0.69% -0.26% +1.67% +1.66% Variation
748 1 131 1 279 1 305 975 Volume
Plus de cotations

Graphique LYXOR UE MSCI WD.INF.TECHN.TR EUR ACC
Durée : Période :
Lyxor UE MSCI Wd.Inf.Techn.TR EUR Acc : Graphique analyse technique Lyxor UE MSCI Wd.Inf.Techn.TR EUR Acc | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Rating TrackInsight  TrackInsightTM ETF Ratings  Methodology
  Plus d'information 
Objectif d'investissement
The Lyxor MSCI World Information Technology TR UCITS ETF is a UCITS compliant exchange traded fund that aims to track the benchmark index MSCI WORLD INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY Net Total Return. The MSCI World Information Technology Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the investable universe and the performance of the Information Technology listed companies.It is designed to cover large and mid cap securities and is constructed using the MSCI Global Investable Market Index (GIMI) methodology to match the size, liquidity and minimum free float criteria. The complete methodology of the index is available on www.mscibarra.com.
Thèmes d'investissement
Catégorie d'actif Actions
Zone géographique Monde
Secteur Technologies de l'information
Style de taille Grandes & Moyennes Capitalisations
Type pays Développés
Pondération Pondéré par Capitalisation
Description
Sous Jacent MSCI Daily Net Total Return World Information Technology Index - EUR (WM Reuters Conversion)
Indices liés
- MSCI Daily Net Total Return World Information Technology Index - USD
Devise EUR
Frais de gestion 0.3%
Encours (2020-08-07) 565.54 M EUR
Société de gestion Lyxor
Caractéristiques
Compétence juridique Luxembourg
Structure SICAV
Date de création 2010-08-16
Politique de dividendes Capitalisation
Méthode de réplication Synthétique
Modèle de réplication Unfunded Swap
Évolutions des encours (2020-08-07)
Dernière 565.54 M EUR
1 mois 545.6 M EUR
3 mois 419.74 M EUR
6 mois 414.63 M EUR
1 an 239.55 M EUR
ETFs concurrents
NomRating
LYXOR MSCI WORLD INFORMATION TECHNO...
