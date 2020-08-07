The objective of the SPDR Barclays Euro Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF is to track the performance of the fixed-rate, investment-grade Euro-denominated bond market. It aims to do this by tracking the Barclays Euro Aggregate Bond Index as closely as possible. The Barclays Euro Aggregate Bond Index includes fixed-rate, investment-grade Euro denominated bonds. Inclusion is based on the currency of the issue, and not the domicile of the issuer. The principal sectors in the index are the Treasury, corporate, government-related and securitised.