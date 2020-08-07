Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  ETF  >  Xetra  >  SPDR Bl.Barclays Euro Agg.B.UE EUR    SYBA   IE00B41RYL63

SPDR BL.BARCLAYS EURO AGG.B.UE EUR

(SYBA)
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Xetra - 26/08 14:43:28
64.114 EUR   --.--%
 SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesStatistiquesCommunautéComposition 
Cotations 5 jours   Cours en différé. Temps Différé Xetra
20/08/2020 21/08/2020 24/08/2020 25/08/2020 26/08/2020 Date
64.504(c) 64.518(c) 64.508(c) 64.114(c) 64.114 Dernier
+0.08% +0.02% -0.02% -0.61% 0.00% Variation
3 647 3 887 7 925 17 197 4 519 Volume
Plus de cotations

Graphique SPDR BL.BARCLAYS EURO AGG.B.UE EUR
Durée : Période :
SPDR Bl.Barclays Euro Agg.B.UE EUR : Graphique analyse technique SPDR Bl.Barclays Euro Agg.B.UE EUR | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Toute l'actualité de la Zone économique
12:51Les Bourses attendent prudemment des signaux de la Fed
RE
08:22Les Bourses européennes sans tendance en attendant Powell
RE
25/08EUROPE : Les Bourses européennes prudentes avant la réunion de Jackson Hole
AW
25/08Fin de séance mitigée en Europe, l'optimisme s'essouffle
RE
25/08CAC40 : positif sur le fil, WStreet déçu par indice confiance
CF
25/08CAC40 : positif sur le fil, WStreet déçu par indice confiance
CF
25/08CAC40 : toujours positif mais le repli de WStreet pèse un peu
CF
25/08Le commerce, l'Ifo et les espoirs de vaccin portent les actions
RE
Plus d'actualités des Indices
Toute l'actualité des ETF
14:30TRACKINSIGHT : Consolidation des ETFs liés au cours de l’argent
TI
14:30TRACKINSIGHT : Baisse des obligations américaines de long terme
TI
25/08TRACKINSIGHT : Les ETFs d’actions françaises rebondissent
TI
25/08TRACKINSIGHT : Les grandes valeurs bancaires en hausse
TI
25/08TRACKINSIGHT : Le Nasdaq & S&P500 à de nouveaux plus hauts malgré les messages d..
TI
24/08TRACKINSIGHT : Rebond pour les ETFs actions Taïwanais
TI
Plus d'actualités des ETF
Fil d'actualité Discussions
Nouvelle discussion sur SPDR Bl.Barclays Euro Agg.B.UE EUR
Publier
add_opinion
loader
Aucune notifications
Rating TrackInsight  TrackInsightTM ETF Ratings  Methodology
  Plus d'information 
Objectif d'investissement
The objective of the SPDR Barclays Euro Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF is to track the performance of the fixed-rate, investment-grade Euro-denominated bond market. It aims to do this by tracking the Barclays Euro Aggregate Bond Index as closely as possible. The Barclays Euro Aggregate Bond Index includes fixed-rate, investment-grade Euro denominated bonds. Inclusion is based on the currency of the issue, and not the domicile of the issuer. The principal sectors in the index are the Treasury, corporate, government-related and securitised.
Thèmes d'investissement
Catégorie d'actif Obligations
Zone géographique Europe
Type pays Développés
Types d'Obligations Agrégées
Échéances Toutes les échéances
Notes de crédit Investment Grade
Pondération Pondéré par Capitalisation
Description
Sous Jacent Bloomberg Barclays Euro Aggregate Total Return Index - EUR
Devise EUR
Frais de gestion 0.17%
Encours (2020-08-07) 504.82 M EUR
Société de gestion SPDR
Caractéristiques
Compétence juridique Irlande
Structure Société d'investissement à capital variable
Date de création 2011-05-23
Politique de dividendes Distribution
Méthode de réplication Physique
Modèle de réplication Échantillonnage optimisé
Évolutions des encours (2020-08-07)
Dernière 504.82 M EUR
1 mois 502.65 M EUR
3 mois 528.25 M EUR
6 mois 489.59 M EUR
1 an 498.32 M EUR
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group