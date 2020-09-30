Connexion
Amundi ABS L       FR0013240447

AMUNDI ABS L
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 06/10
99.87 EUR   -0.07%
 SynthèsePerformancesGraphiquesCommunautéCompositionCaractéristiques 
Partenaires
Stratégie du fonds géré par AMUNDI ASSET MANAGEMENT
L'objectif de gestion du Fonds consiste à réaliser une performance supérieure à celle de son indice de référence, l'EONIA capitalisé quotidiennement pour les parts libellées en euro, et le SONIA capitalisé quotidiennement pour la part libellée en GBP, après prise en compte des frais courants sur un horizon de placement de 12 mois.
Performances du fonds : Amundi ABS L
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 06-10-2020
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds -0.9% +0.32% +0.99% +3.12% -1.02% -0.6% -0.15%
Catégorie 6.56% 0.84% 6.81% 6.37% 12.04% 15.66% -
Plus
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
Amundi ABS RC-0.76%0.00%NC2M EUR0.5%
Amundi ABS D-0.49%0.31%NC1M EUR0.35%
Amundi ABS I GBP-6.96%2.83%NC4M GBP0.35%
Amundi ABS L-0.90%-0.60%NC36M EUR0.7%
Amundi ABS IC-0.12%0.82%661M EUR0.35%
Autres fonds de la catégorie: Obligations Autres
 Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTaille
20UGS TCW Unconstrained + Bd Strat A EUR0.46%0.51%NC0 M EUR
20UGS TCW Unconstrained + Bd Strat P EUR0.04%-0.81%NC0 M EUR
AAM Short Term Bond Fund EUR H1.89%0.00%NC0 M EUR
AAM Short Term Bond Fund EUR I H2.14%0.00%NC0 M EUR
AB American Income A2 EUR H Acc-0.65%3.89%NC81 M EUR
AB American Income AA EUR H Inc-0.94%3.60%NC0 M EUR
AB American Income AK EUR H Inc-1.02%3.51%NC0 M EUR
AB American Income AR EUR H Inc-0.97%3.56%NC0 M EUR
AB American Income AT EUR H Inc-0.69%3.89%NC112 M EUR
AB American Income BT EUR H Inc-1.29%1.73%NC1 M EUR
Plus de fonds




Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Gestion
Société de gestion Amundi Asset Management
Date de création 14-03-2017

Gérant Depuis
François-gestionabs Morin 12-05-2015
Description
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 14-03-2017
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique FCP
Catégorie AMF Obligations internationales
Catégorie Morningstar Obligations Autres
Benchmark EONIA Capitalisé Jour TR EUR 100%
Actifs nets de la part 36 M EUR au 31-07-2020
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur CACEIS Bank
Commisaire aux comptes PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit Fr
Volatilité au 30-09-2020
Ecart-type 3 ans 3.07%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans 0.1
Performance moyenne 3 ans -0.6%
