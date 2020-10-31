Stratégie du fonds géré par AMUNDI ASSET MANAGEMENT Le Fonds « AMUNDI ACTIONS EMERGENTS ESR » est nourricier du Fonds LCL ACTIONS EMERGENTS. Objectif de gestion du maître : L'objectif de gestion du fonds consiste à sur-performer l'indice MSCI EMERGING MARKETS en sélectionnant parmi les valeurs des pays émergents, les titres qui présentent le plus de potentiel d'appréciation à moyen terme.

Performances du fonds : Amundi Actions Emergents ESR

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 02-12-2020 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds +1.62% +6.74% +7.83% +19.59% +8.16% +13.48% +93.32% Catégorie 3.81% 7.17% 8.88% 20.13% 9.27% 13.9% -

