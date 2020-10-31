|
|
|Stratégie du fonds géré par AMUNDI ASSET MANAGEMENT
Le Fonds « AMUNDI ACTIONS EMERGENTS ESR » est nourricier du Fonds LCL ACTIONS EMERGENTS. Objectif de gestion du maître : L'objectif de gestion du fonds consiste à sur-performer l'indice MSCI EMERGING MARKETS en sélectionnant parmi les valeurs des pays émergents, les titres qui présentent le plus de potentiel d'appréciation à moyen terme.
|
|Performances du fonds : Amundi Actions Emergents ESR
|
|
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 02-12-2020
|
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|+1.62%
|+6.74%
|+7.83%
|+19.59%
|+8.16%
|+13.48%
|+93.32%
|Catégorie
|
3.81%
|
7.17%
|
8.88%
|
20.13%
|
9.27%
|
13.9%
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PEA
|NON
|
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|11-01-2007
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
|
FCPE
|
Catégorie AMF
|
Actions internationales
|
Catégorie Morningstar
|
Actions Marchés Emergents
|
Zone d'investissement
|Marchés Emergents Glob
|
Benchmark
|MSCI EM NR EUR 100%
|
Actifs nets de la part
|46 M EUR au 31-10-2020
|
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|CACEIS Bank
|Commisaire aux comptes
|PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit Fr
|Ecart-type 3 ans
|17.11%
|Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans
|0.18
|Performance moyenne 3 ans
|13.48%