AMUNDI ACTIONS EMERGENTS ESR
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 02/12
193.32 EUR   -0.01%
Stratégie du fonds géré par AMUNDI ASSET MANAGEMENT
Le Fonds « AMUNDI ACTIONS EMERGENTS ESR » est nourricier du Fonds LCL ACTIONS EMERGENTS. Objectif de gestion du maître : L'objectif de gestion du fonds consiste à sur-performer l'indice MSCI EMERGING MARKETS en sélectionnant parmi les valeurs des pays émergents, les titres qui présentent le plus de potentiel d'appréciation à moyen terme.
Performances du fonds : Amundi Actions Emergents ESR
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 02-12-2020
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds +1.62% +6.74% +7.83% +19.59% +8.16% +13.48% +93.32%
Catégorie 3.81% 7.17% 8.88% 20.13% 9.27% 13.9% -
Plus
Gestion
Société de gestion Amundi Asset Management
Date de création 11-01-2007

Gérant Depuis
Anthony Lapeyre 14-11-2014
Description
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 11-01-2007
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique FCPE
Catégorie AMF Actions internationales
Catégorie Morningstar Actions Marchés Emergents
Zone d'investissement Marchés Emergents Glob
Benchmark MSCI EM NR EUR 100%
Actifs nets de la part 46 M EUR au 31-10-2020
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur CACEIS Bank
Commisaire aux comptes PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit Fr
Volatilité au 31-10-2020
Ecart-type 3 ans 17.11%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans 0.18
Performance moyenne 3 ans 13.48%
