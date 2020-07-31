Stratégie du fonds géré par AMUNDI LUXEMBOURG S.A. To achieve a combination of income and capital growth (total return). Specifically, the sub-fund seeks to outperform (after applicable fees) the JP Morgan EMBI Global Diversified Hedged Euro Index over the recommended holding period.The sub-fund invests mainly in bonds and convertible bonds of governments and companies in emerging countries that are denominated in euro, Swiss franc, pound sterling, US dollar or Japanese yen. Investments may include mortgage-backed securities (MBS) and asset-backed securities (ABS).

Performances du fonds : Amundi Fds EM Hrd Ccy Bd A EUR C

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 26-08-2020 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds -0.45% +2.2% +7.3% -1.97% +0.15% +0.41% +376.65% Catégorie -0.64% 1.17% 6.91% -2.23% 0.8% 1.54% - Indice 0.93% 0.98% 6.34% -1.06% 2.07% 4.07% -

Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.