Accueil Zonebourse  >  Fonds ou OPCVM  >  Amundi Fds EM Hrd Ccy Bd A EUR C       LU0907913460

AMUNDI FDS EM HRD CCY BD A EUR C
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture  - 26/08
726.77 EUR   -0.21%
 SynthèsePerformancesGraphiquesCommunautéCompositionCaractéristiques 
Partenaires
Stratégie du fonds géré par AMUNDI LUXEMBOURG S.A.
To achieve a combination of income and capital growth (total return). Specifically, the sub-fund seeks to outperform (after applicable fees) the JP Morgan EMBI Global Diversified Hedged Euro Index over the recommended holding period.The sub-fund invests mainly in bonds and convertible bonds of governments and companies in emerging countries that are denominated in euro, Swiss franc, pound sterling, US dollar or Japanese yen. Investments may include mortgage-backed securities (MBS) and asset-backed securities (ABS).
Performances du fonds : Amundi Fds EM Hrd Ccy Bd A EUR C
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 26-08-2020
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds -0.45% +2.2% +7.3% -1.97% +0.15% +0.41% +376.65%
Catégorie -0.64% 1.17% 6.91% -2.23% 0.8% 1.54% -
Indice 0.93% 0.98% 6.34% -1.06% 2.07% 4.07% -
Plus
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
Amundi Fds EM Hrd Ccy Bd A EUR C-0.45%0.41%211M EUR1.4%
Amundi Fds EM Hrd Ccy Bd A EUR AD D-0.39%0.41%10M EUR1.4%
Amundi Fds EM Hrd Ccy Bd I EUR C0.14%3.07%221M EUR0.55%
Amundi Fds EM Hrd Ccy Bd M EUR C0.09%2.55%10M EUR0.55%
Amundi Fds EM Hrd Ccy Bd G EUR C-0.59%-0.52%6M EUR1.6%
Amundi Fds EM Hrd Ccy Bd I EUR AD D0.23%3.06%78M EUR0.55%
Amundi Fds EM Hrd Ccy Bd F2 EUR C-0.79%-1.70%0M EUR1.6%
Amundi Fds EM Hrd Ccy Bd I USD H C-3.88%10.61%1M USD0.55%
Amundi Fds EM Hrd Ccy Bd A USD C-1.38%0.00%NC0M USD0%
Amundi Fds EM Hrd Ccy Bd I USD C7.39%10.12%NC0M USD0%
Autres fonds de la catégorie: Obligations Marchés Emergents Dominante EUR
 Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTaille
3 Banken Emerging Market Bond-Mix I T-2.74%-3.05%NC0 M EUR
3 Banken Emerging Market Bond-Mix R T-3.02%-1.85%NC0 M EUR
AAF Candriam EMs Sstnb Bd AH EUR0.00%0.00%NC0 M EUR
AAF Candriam EMs Sstnb Bd CH EUR0.00%0.00%NC0 M EUR
AAF Candriam EMs Sstnb Bd DH EUR0.00%0.00%NC0 M EUR
AAF Candriam EMs Sstnb Bd FH EUR0.00%0.00%NC0 M EUR
AB - EM Dbt Ttl Ret A2 EUR H-5.21%0.00%NC0 M EUR
AB - EM Dbt Ttl Ret I2 EUR H-4.89%0.00%NC0 M EUR
AB - EM Dbt Ttl Ret S1D EUR H-4.48%0.00%NC0 M EUR
AB Emerging Mkts Dbt A2 EUR H Acc-0.37%-1.94%NC1 M EUR
Plus de fonds




Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Gestion
Société de gestion Amundi Luxembourg S.A.
Date de création 27-05-2014

Gérant Depuis
Sergei Strigo 25-06-2014
Maxim Vydrine 22-08-2014
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 27-05-2014
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique SICAV
Catégorie AMF Fonds étrangers
Catégorie Morningstar Obligations Marchés Emergents Dominante EUR
Zone d'investissement Marchés Emergents Glob
Benchmark JPM EMBI Global Diversified Hedge TR EUR 100%
Actifs nets de la part 211 M EUR au 31-07-2020
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur CACEIS Bank, Luxembourg Branch
Commisaire aux comptes PricewaterhouseCoopers Société coopérati
Volatilité au 31-07-2020
Ecart-type 3 ans 12.29%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans 0.12
Performance moyenne 3 ans 0.41%
