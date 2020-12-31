Connexion
AMUNDI RSPNB INVESTING GREEN BDS P
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 14/01
111.02 EUR   +0.07%
Stratégie du fonds géré par AMUNDI ASSET MANAGEMENT
L'objectif de gestion vise à surperformer sur la durée de placement recommandée l'indice de référence, respectivement le 'Barclays Global Green Bond Index' (coupons réinvestis) couvert en euros pour les actions libellées en EURO, le 'Barclays Global Green Bond Index' (coupons réinvestis) couvert en dollars pour les actions libellées en USD, le « Barclays Global Green Bond Index' (coupons réinvestis) couvert en francs suisses pour les actions libellées en CHF et le « Barclays Global Green Bond Index' (coupons réinvestis) couvert en livre sterling pour les actions libellées en GBP, après prise en compte des frais courants.
Performances du fonds : Amundi Rspnb Investing Green Bds P
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 14-01-2021
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds -0.29% -0.43% +0.8% +3.01% +5.28% - +11.02%
Catégorie -0.35% -0.18% 0.89% 1.91% 3.21% 4.8% -
Indice -0.47% -0.34% -0.09% 0.36% 3.32% 8.37% -
Plus
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
Amundi Rspnb Investing Green Bds I C-0.27%11.41%51M EUR0.8%
Amundi Rspnb Investing Green Bds I CHF C-0.02%19.99%14M CHF0.8%
Amundi Rspnb Investing Green Bds I CHF D-0.02%19.93%0M CHF0.8%
Amundi Rspnb Investing Green Bds I USD0.59%19.93%0M USD0.8%
Amundi Rspnb Investing Green Bds R CHF C-0.03%20.17%0M CHF0.9%
Amundi Rspnb Investing Green Bds R CHF D-0.03%19.40%0M CHF0.9%
Amundi Rspnb Investing Green Bds R Euro-0.27%11.77%9M EUR0.9%
Amundi Rspnb Investing Green Bds R USD0.58%20.13%1M USD0.9%
Amundi Rspnb Investing Green Bds P-0.29%0.00%NC80M EUR1.2%
Autres fonds de la catégorie: Obligations International Couvertes en EUR
 Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTaille
1895 Wereld Bedrijfsobligaties D EUR Inc-0.67%0.00%NC0 M EUR
1895 Wereld Investment Grd Ob D Inc EUR-0.18%0.00%NC0 M EUR
AB - Short Dur Bd Port A2 EUR H Acc0.00%-3.12%NC0 M EUR
AB - Short Dur Bd Port AR EUR H0.00%-3.04%NC0 M EUR
AB - Short Dur Bd Port AT EUR H DIST EUR0.00%-3.11%NC0 M EUR
AB - Short Dur Bd Port C2 EUR H ACCU EUR0.00%-4.21%NC0 M EUR
AB - Short Dur Bd Port I2 EUR H ACCU EUR0.06%-1.28%NC1 M EUR
AB - Short Dur Bd Port S EUR H ACCU EUR0.06%0.61%NC0 M EUR
AB - Short Dur Bd Port S1 EUR H ACCU EUR0.06%-0.76%NC0 M EUR
AB Glbl Pls Fxd Inc 1 EUR H Acc-0.36%6.10%NC0 M EUR
Plus de fonds




Gestion
Société de gestion Amundi Asset Management
Date de création 20-04-2018

Gérant Depuis
Alban de Faÿ 18-04-2017
Description
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 20-04-2018
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique SICAV
Catégorie AMF Obligations internationales
Catégorie Morningstar Obligations International Couvertes en EUR
Benchmark BBgBarc Glb Green Bond TR Hdg EUR 100%
Actifs nets de la part 80 M EUR au 31-12-2020
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur CACEIS Bank
Commisaire aux comptes Deloitte & Associés
Volatilité au 31-12-2020
Ecart-type 1 an: 6.69%
Ratio de Sharpe 1 an 0.95
Performance moyenne 1 an 5.28
