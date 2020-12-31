|
|Stratégie du fonds géré par AMUNDI ASSET MANAGEMENT
L'objectif de gestion vise à surperformer sur la durée de placement recommandée l'indice de référence, respectivement le 'Barclays Global Green Bond Index' (coupons réinvestis) couvert en euros pour les actions libellées en EURO, le 'Barclays Global Green Bond Index' (coupons réinvestis) couvert en dollars pour les actions libellées en USD, le « Barclays Global Green Bond Index' (coupons réinvestis) couvert en francs suisses pour les actions libellées en CHF et le « Barclays Global Green Bond Index' (coupons réinvestis) couvert en livre sterling pour les actions libellées en GBP, après prise en compte des frais courants.
|Performances du fonds : Amundi Rspnb Investing Green Bds P
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 14-01-2021
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|-0.29%
|-0.43%
|+0.8%
|+3.01%
|+5.28%
| -
|+11.02%
|Catégorie
-0.35%
-0.18%
0.89%
1.91%
3.21%
4.8%
-
|Indice
-0.47%
|-0.34%
|-0.09%
|0.36%
3.32%
8.37%
-
PEA
|NON
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|20-04-2018
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
|
SICAV
Catégorie AMF
|
Obligations internationales
Catégorie Morningstar
|
Obligations International Couvertes en EUR
Benchmark
|BBgBarc Glb Green Bond TR Hdg EUR 100%
Actifs nets de la part
|80 M EUR au 31-12-2020
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|CACEIS Bank
|Commisaire aux comptes
|Deloitte & Associés
|Ecart-type 1 an:
|6.69%
|Ratio de Sharpe 1 an
|0.95
|Performance moyenne 1 an
|5.28