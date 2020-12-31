Stratégie du fonds géré par AMUNDI ASSET MANAGEMENT L'objectif de gestion vise à surperformer sur la durée de placement recommandée l'indice de référence, respectivement le 'Barclays Global Green Bond Index' (coupons réinvestis) couvert en euros pour les actions libellées en EURO, le 'Barclays Global Green Bond Index' (coupons réinvestis) couvert en dollars pour les actions libellées en USD, le « Barclays Global Green Bond Index' (coupons réinvestis) couvert en francs suisses pour les actions libellées en CHF et le « Barclays Global Green Bond Index' (coupons réinvestis) couvert en livre sterling pour les actions libellées en GBP, après prise en compte des frais courants.

Performances du fonds : Amundi Rspnb Investing Green Bds P

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 14-01-2021 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds -0.29% -0.43% +0.8% +3.01% +5.28% - +11.02% Catégorie -0.35% -0.18% 0.89% 1.91% 3.21% 4.8% - Indice -0.47% -0.34% -0.09% 0.36% 3.32% 8.37% -

