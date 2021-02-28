Stratégie du fonds géré par AXIOM ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENTS The objective of this Compartment is to achieve, over a minimum 5-year investment horizon, a return (net of management fees) similar to or greater than that of its benchmark (Stoxx Europe 600 Banks Net Return).

Performances du fonds : Axiom European Banks Equity R EUR

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 30-03-2021 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds +29.85% +11.69% +29.47% +84.44% +106.14% +8.55% +4.2% Catégorie 12.37% 4.84% 12.88% 34.66% 53.11% 22.57% -

