|Stratégie du fonds géré par AXIOM ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENTS
The objective of this Compartment is to achieve, over a minimum 5-year investment horizon, a return (net of management fees) similar to or greater than that of its benchmark (Stoxx Europe 600 Banks Net Return).
|Performances du fonds : Axiom European Banks Equity R EUR
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 30-03-2021
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|+29.85%
|+11.69%
|+29.47%
|+84.44%
|+106.14%
|+8.55%
|+4.2%
|Catégorie
12.37%
4.84%
12.88%
34.66%
53.11%
22.57%
-
|Notation Morningstar
PEA
|OUI
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|14-01-2019
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
SICAV
Catégorie Morningstar
Actions Secteur Finance
Benchmark
|STOXX Europe 600 Banks NR USD 100%
Actifs nets de la part
|12 M EUR au 28-02-2021
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|CACEIS Bank, Luxembourg Branch
|Commisaire aux comptes
|PricewaterhouseCoopers Société coopérati
|Ecart-type 3 ans
|36.1%
|Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans
|0.09
|Performance moyenne 3 ans
|8.55%