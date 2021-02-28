Connexion
AXIOM EQUITY R EUR       LU1876459303

AXIOM EQUITY R EUR
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 30/03
1050.63 EUR   +3.14%
 SynthèsePerformancesGraphiquesCommunautéCompositionCaractéristiques 
Partenaires
Stratégie du fonds géré par AXIOM ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENTS
The objective of this Compartment is to achieve, over a minimum 5-year investment horizon, a return (net of management fees) similar to or greater than that of its benchmark (Stoxx Europe 600 Banks Net Return).
Performances du fonds : Axiom European Banks Equity R EUR
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 30-03-2021
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds +29.85% +11.69% +29.47% +84.44% +106.14% +8.55% +4.2%
Catégorie 12.37% 4.84% 12.88% 34.66% 53.11% 22.57% -
Plus
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
Axiom European Banks Equity C EUR30.02%10.16%12M EUR2%
Axiom European Banks Equity R EUR29.85%8.55%12M EUR2.5%
Axiom Equity BC USD0.00%0.00%NC0M USD2%
Axiom Equity Z EUR32.97%43.87%NC0M EUR0%
Autres fonds de la catégorie: Actions Secteur Finance
 Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTaille
Algebris Financial Equity B EUR Acc20.92%-0.22%NC7 M EUR
Algebris Financial Equity BM EUR Acc20.92%-0.22%NC0 M EUR
Algebris Financial Equity I EUR Acc20.84%-1.00%NC14 M EUR
Algebris Financial Equity M EUR Acc21.21%2.82%NC7 M EUR
Algebris Financial Equity R EUR Acc20.62%-3.18%NC4 M EUR
Allianz Adiverba A EUR14.93%18.18%NC0 M EUR
Allianz Adiverba P EUR15.15%0.00%NC0 M EUR
Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Banks A/I21.73%-21.16%NC24 M EUR
Amundi IS MSCI World Financials ETF-CEUR19.06%23.39%NC71 M EUR
Aptus Global Financials B EUR Inc20.50%11.15%NC1 M EUR
Plus de fonds




Gestion
Société de gestion Axiom Alternative Investments
Date de création 14-01-2019

Gérant Depuis
David Benamou 30-11-2015
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 OUI
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 14-01-2019
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique SICAV
Catégorie Morningstar Actions Secteur Finance
Benchmark STOXX Europe 600 Banks NR USD 100%
Actifs nets de la part 12 M EUR au 28-02-2021
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur CACEIS Bank, Luxembourg Branch
Commisaire aux comptes PricewaterhouseCoopers Société coopérati
Volatilité au 28-02-2021
Ecart-type 3 ans 36.1%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans 0.09
Performance moyenne 3 ans 8.55%
