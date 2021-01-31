Stratégie du fonds géré par BLACKROCK (LUXEMBOURG) SA Le Compartiment China Fund vise une valorisation optimale du rendement global. Le Compartiment investit au moins 70% du total de son actif dans des actions de sociétés domiciliées ou exerçant la majeure partie de leurs activités économiques dans la république populaire de Chine.

Performances du fonds : BGF China A2 EUR Hedged

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 26-02-2021 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds +10.49% -1.62% +17.9% +28.41% +62.25% +27.58% +154.9% Catégorie 5.78% -2.25% 5.65% 1.86% 3.47% -3.69% -

Exposition sectorielle au 31-12-2020

Exposition par type d'actif au 31-12-2020 Long Court Nets Actions 98.19% 0% 98.19% Autres 1.97% 0% 1.97% Liquidités 1.51% 1.68% 0.17% Obligations 0.01% 0% 0.01%

