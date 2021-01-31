|
|
|Stratégie du fonds géré par BLACKROCK (LUXEMBOURG) SA
Le Compartiment China Fund vise une valorisation optimale du rendement global. Le Compartiment investit au moins 70% du total de son actif dans des actions de sociétés domiciliées ou exerçant la majeure partie de leurs activités économiques dans la république populaire de Chine.
|
|Performances du fonds : BGF China A2 EUR Hedged
|
|
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 26-02-2021
|
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|+10.49%
|-1.62%
|+17.9%
|+28.41%
|+62.25%
|+27.58%
|+154.9%
|Catégorie
|
5.78%
|
-2.25%
|
5.65%
|
1.86%
|
3.47%
|
-3.69%
|
-
|
|
|Exposition sectorielle au 31-12-2020
|
|
|
|Exposition par type d'actif au 31-12-2020
|
|
|
|
|Long
|Court
|Nets
|Actions
|98.19%
|0%
|98.19%
|Autres
|1.97%
|0%
|1.97%
|Liquidités
|1.51%
|1.68%
|0.17%
|Obligations
|0.01%
|0%
|0.01%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Notation Morningstar
|
|
PEA
|NON
|
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|24-06-2008
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
|
SICAV
|
Catégorie AMF
|
Fonds étrangers
|
Catégorie Morningstar
|
Actions Secteur Autres
|
Zone d'investissement
|Chine
|
Benchmark
|MSCI China 10/40 NR USD 100%
|
Actifs nets de la part
|24 M EUR au 31-01-2021
|
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|Bank of New York Mellon S.A./N.V.
|Commisaire aux comptes
|Ernst & Young S.A.
Boîte de style Morningstar
|Ecart-type 3 ans
|21.72%
|Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans
|0.38
|Performance moyenne 3 ans
|27.58%