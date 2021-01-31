Connexion
BGF CHINA A2 EUR HEDGED
26/02
25.49 EUR   -5.21%
Stratégie du fonds géré par BLACKROCK (LUXEMBOURG) SA
Le Compartiment China Fund vise une valorisation optimale du rendement global. Le Compartiment investit au moins 70% du total de son actif dans des actions de sociétés domiciliées ou exerçant la majeure partie de leurs activités économiques dans la république populaire de Chine.
Performances du fonds : BGF China A2 EUR Hedged
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 26-02-2021
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds +10.49% -1.62% +17.9% +28.41% +62.25% +27.58% +154.9%
Catégorie 5.78% -2.25% 5.65% 1.86% 3.47% -3.69% -
Exposition sectorielle au 31-12-2020
Exposition par type d'actif au 31-12-2020
Long Court Nets
Actions 98.19% 0% 98.19%
Autres 1.97% 0% 1.97%
Liquidités 1.51% 1.68% 0.17%
Obligations 0.01% 0% 0.01%
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
BGF China A211.34%40.24%714M USD1.5%
BGF China A2 EUR Hedged10.49%27.58%24M EUR1.5%
BGF China E2 EUR Hedged10.40%25.67%NC37M EUR2%
BGF China D2 USD11.48%43.39%194M USD0.75%
BGF China C2 USD11.14%35.04%22M USD1.5%
BGF China C2 SGD Hedged5.46%7.35%NC0M SGD1.5%
BGF China A4 GBP Hedged14.06%32.12%2M GBP1.5%
BGF China D2 EUR Hedged10.64%30.47%NC18M EUR0.75%
BGF China A2 SGD Hedged10.73%34.04%NC38M SGD1.5%
BGF China I211.56%44.57%101M USD0.75%
Gestion
Société de gestion BlackRock (Luxembourg) SA
Date de création 24-06-2008

Gérant Depuis
Lucy Liu 01-05-2019
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 24-06-2008
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique SICAV
Catégorie AMF Fonds étrangers
Catégorie Morningstar Actions Secteur Autres
Zone d'investissement Chine
Benchmark MSCI China 10/40 NR USD 100%
Actifs nets de la part 24 M EUR au 31-01-2021
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur Bank of New York Mellon S.A./N.V.
Commisaire aux comptes Ernst & Young S.A.
Boîte de style Morningstar
Volatilité au 31-01-2021
Ecart-type 3 ans 21.72%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans 0.38
Performance moyenne 3 ans 27.58%
