The Fund seeks to increase the value of its assets over the medium term by investing in shares issued by worldwide companies that engage in energy transition. Energy transition themes include, but are not limited to, renewable & transitional energy, energy efficiency, sustainable transport, green building and infrastructure. The investment team applies also BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT's Responsible Investment Policy, which takes into account Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) criteria in the investments of the Fund. It is actively managed and as such may invest in securities that are not included in the index which is MSCI AC World (EUR) NR. Income are systematically reinvested. Investors are able to redeem on a daily basis (on Luxembourg bank business days).