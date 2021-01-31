Connexion
BNP Paribas Energy Transition C C       LU0823414635

BNP PARIBAS ENERGY TRANSITION C C
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture CENTRALE DE COMMUNICATIONS LUXEMBOURG S.A. - 25/02
1317.18 EUR   -4.28%
 SynthèsePerformancesGraphiquesCommunautéCompositionCaractéristiquesPublications officielles 
Stratégie du fonds géré par BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT LUXEMBOURG
The Fund seeks to increase the value of its assets over the medium term by investing in shares issued by worldwide companies that engage in energy transition. Energy transition themes include, but are not limited to, renewable & transitional energy, energy efficiency, sustainable transport, green building and infrastructure. The investment team applies also BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT's Responsible Investment Policy, which takes into account Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) criteria in the investments of the Fund. It is actively managed and as such may invest in securities that are not included in the index which is MSCI AC World (EUR) NR. Income are systematically reinvested. Investors are able to redeem on a daily basis (on Luxembourg bank business days).
Performances du fonds : BNP Paribas Energy Transition C C
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 25-02-2021
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds +6.25% -8.61% +22.91% +75.92% +163.9% +151.61% +431.35%
Catégorie 3.5% -2.28% 8.16% 20.15% 25.27% 50.34% -
Indice 2.36% 2.66% 4.31% 10.08% 17.05% 36.57% -
Plus
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
BNP Paribas Energy Transition C USD D6.25%151.62%1M USD1.5%
BNP Paribas Energy Transition Privl D6.40%158.52%54M EUR0.75%
BNP Paribas Energy Transition C USD C6.25%151.58%63M USD1.5%
BNP Paribas Energy Transition C C6.25%151.61%1043M EUR1.5%
BNP Paribas Energy Transition C D6.25%151.64%119M EUR1.5%
BNP Paribas Energy TransitionI C6.42%159.46%493M EUR0.75%
BNP Paribas Energy Transition N C6.13%146.01%104M EUR1.5%
BNP Paribas Energy Transition Privl C6.40%158.49%108M EUR0.75%
BNP Paribas Energy Transition X C6.52%0.00%NC140M EUR0%
BNP Paribas Energy Transition K C0.00%0.00%NC0M EUR0%
Gestion
Société de gestion BNP Paribas Asset Management Luxembourg
Date de création 17-05-2013

Gérant Depuis
Edward Lees 02-09-2019
Ulrik Fugmann 02-09-2019
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 17-05-2013
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique SICAV
Catégorie AMF Fonds étrangers
Catégorie Morningstar Actions Secteur Ecologie
Zone d'investissement Global
Benchmark MSCI ACWI NR USD 100%
Actifs nets de la part 1043 M EUR au 31-01-2021
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur BNP Paribas Securities Services (Lux)
Commisaire aux comptes PricewaterhouseCoopers Société coopérati
Volatilité au 31-01-2021
Ecart-type 3 ans 38.97%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans 0.98
Performance moyenne 3 ans 151.61%
