This sub-fund invests at least 2/3 of its assets in shares or other similar securities of companies included in the reference small cap index (Russell 2000, FTSE US Small Cap, S&P Small Cap 600, MSCI US Small Cap 1750, Russell Small Cap Completeness) and/or market capitalisation lower than the largest market capitalisation of such indices (recorded at the beginning of each financial year) and that have their registered offices or conduct the majority of their business activities in the United States of America, as well as in financial derivative instruments on this type of asset. The remaining portion, namely a maximum of 1/3 of its assets, may be invested in any other transferable securities, money market instruments, financial derivative instruments or cash, provided that investments in debt securities of any kind do not exceed 15% of its assets, and up to 10% of its assets may be invested in other UCITS or UCI.