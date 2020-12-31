Connexion
BNP Paribas US Small Cap Classic H EUR R

BNP PARIBAS US SMALL CAP CLASSIC H EUR R
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 29/01
244.17 EUR   -2.25%
 Performances Graphiques Composition Caractéristiques Publications officielles 
Stratégie du fonds géré par BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT LUXEMBOURG
This sub-fund invests at least 2/3 of its assets in shares or other similar securities of companies included in the reference small cap index (Russell 2000, FTSE US Small Cap, S&P Small Cap 600, MSCI US Small Cap 1750, Russell Small Cap Completeness) and/or market capitalisation lower than the largest market capitalisation of such indices (recorded at the beginning of each financial year) and that have their registered offices or conduct the majority of their business activities in the United States of America, as well as in financial derivative instruments on this type of asset. The remaining portion, namely a maximum of 1/3 of its assets, may be invested in any other transferable securities, money market instruments, financial derivative instruments or cash, provided that investments in debt securities of any kind do not exceed 15% of its assets, and up to 10% of its assets may be invested in other UCITS or UCI.
Performances du fonds : BNP Paribas US Small Cap Classic H EUR R
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 29-01-2021
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds +0.57% +1.37% +21.16% +28.09% +21.47% +20.48% +142.59%
Catégorie 5.78% -2.25% 5.65% 1.86% 3.47% -3.69% -
Plus
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
BNP Paribas US Small Cap Classic H EUR R0.57%20.48%NC29M EUR1.75%
BNP Paribas US Small Cap Classic EUR R1.40%32.72%95M EUR1.75%
BNP Paribas US Small Cap Classic R1.40%32.73%90M USD1.75%
BNP Paribas US Small Cap Classic D1.40%32.72%9M USD1.75%
BNP Paribas US Small Cap I R1.49%37.43%485M USD0.85%
BNP Paribas US Small Cap N R1.34%29.77%2M USD1.75%
BNP Paribas US Small Cap Privilege R1.48%36.74%69M USD0.9%
BNP Paribas US Small Cap Privilege D1.47%36.76%6M USD0.9%
BNP Paribas US Small Cap X R1.55%0.00%NC0M USD0%
BNP Paribas US Small Cap Classic EUR D1.39%32.71%1M EUR1.75%
Gestion
Société de gestion BNP Paribas Asset Management Luxembourg
Date de création 17-05-2013

Gérant Depuis
Pamela Woo 31-07-2013
Description
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 17-05-2013
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique SICAV
Catégorie AMF Fonds étrangers
Catégorie Morningstar Actions Secteur Autres
Zone d'investissement Etats-Unis
Benchmark Russell 2000 TR USD 100%
Actifs nets de la part 29 M EUR au 31-12-2020
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur BNP Paribas Securities Services (Lux)
Commisaire aux comptes PricewaterhouseCoopers Société coopérati
Volatilité au 31-12-2020
Ecart-type 3 ans 24.75%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans 0.44
Performance moyenne 3 ans 20.48%
