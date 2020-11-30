Connexion
BNPP E Blmbrg-Bcly Euro Aggt Trs Trk PrC       LU1291092978

BNPP E BLMBRG-BCLY EURO AGGT TRS TRK PRC
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 15/12
142.69 EUR   +0.01%
 Synthèse 
Partenaires
Stratégie du fonds géré par BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT LUXEMBOURG
Replicate the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays Euro Aggregate Treasury (TR), including fluctuations, and to maintain the Tracking Error between the sub-fund and the index below 1%. Investors of the hedged share category are informed that the Tracking Error will be higher for this share category because of the hedging.
Performances du fonds : BNPP E Blmbrg-Bcly Euro Aggt Trs Trk PrC
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 15-12-2020
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds +5.18% +0.73% +2.08% +4.13% +4.36% +11.71% +42.82%
Catégorie 3.46% 0.59% 1.59% 3.18% 3.07% 7.5% -
Indice 5.05% 0.31% 1.67% 3.74% 4.3% 11.86% -
Plus
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
BNPP E Blmbrg-Bcly Euro Aggt Trs Trk C C4.91%10.19%NC0M EUR0%
BNPP E Blmbrg-Bcly Euro Aggt Trs Trk I C5.23%11.87%NC0M EUR0%
BNPP E Blmbrg-Bcly Euro Aggt Trs Trk PrC5.18%11.71%26M EUR0.03%
BNPP E Blmbrg-Bcly Euro Aggt Trs Trk PrD5.72%11.97%NC0M EUR0%
BNPP E Blmbrg-Bcly Euro Aggt Trs Trk X C5.25%11.94%NC0M EUR0%
BNPP E Blmbrg-Bcly Euro Aggt Trs ETF C5.23%11.87%360M EUR0.03%
Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Gestion
Société de gestion BNP Paribas Asset Management Luxembourg
Date de création 12-02-2016

Gérant Depuis
Alexandre ZAMORA 01-11-2017
Alain Le Stir 06-01-2020
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 12-02-2016
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique SICAV
Catégorie Morningstar Obligations EUR Emprunts d'Etat
Zone d'investissement Europe
Benchmark BBgBarc Euro Agg Treasury TR EUR 100%
Actifs nets de la part 26 M EUR au 30-11-2020
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur BNP Paribas Securities Services (Lux)
Commisaire aux comptes PricewaterhouseCoopers Société coopérati
Volatilité au 30-11-2020
Ecart-type 3 ans 3.99%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans 1.03
Performance moyenne 3 ans 11.71%
