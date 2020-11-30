Stratégie du fonds géré par BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT LUXEMBOURG Replicate the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays Euro Aggregate Treasury (TR), including fluctuations, and to maintain the Tracking Error between the sub-fund and the index below 1%. Investors of the hedged share category are informed that the Tracking Error will be higher for this share category because of the hedging.

Performances du fonds : BNPP E Blmbrg-Bcly Euro Aggt Trs Trk PrC

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 15-12-2020 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds +5.18% +0.73% +2.08% +4.13% +4.36% +11.71% +42.82% Catégorie 3.46% 0.59% 1.59% 3.18% 3.07% 7.5% - Indice 5.05% 0.31% 1.67% 3.74% 4.3% 11.86% -

