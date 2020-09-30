Replicate the performance of the MSCI EMU ex Controversial Weapons (NTR)* index (Bloomberg: M4EMCW Index), including fluctuations, and to maintain the Tracking Error between the sub-fund and the index below 1%. At least, 75% of the assets will be invested at all times in equities issued by companies that have their registered office in a member country of the European Economic Area, other than non-cooperative countries in the fight against fraud and tax evasion.