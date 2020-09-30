Connexion
BNPP E MSCI EMU ex CW Trk Privl Cap       LU1291098660

BNPP E MSCI EMU EX CW TRK PRIVL CAP
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 29/10
166.02 EUR   -0.07%
 SynthèsePerformancesGraphiquesCommunautéCompositionCaractéristiques 
Stratégie du fonds géré par BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT LUXEMBOURG
Replicate the performance of the MSCI EMU ex Controversial Weapons (NTR)* index (Bloomberg: M4EMCW Index), including fluctuations, and to maintain the Tracking Error between the sub-fund and the index below 1%. At least, 75% of the assets will be invested at all times in equities issued by companies that have their registered office in a member country of the European Economic Area, other than non-cooperative countries in the fight against fraud and tax evasion.
Performances du fonds : BNPP E MSCI EMU ex CW Trk Privl Cap
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 27-10-2020
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds -14.22% -0.61% -4.31% +9.59% -11.24% -7.85% +70.33%
Catégorie -13.1% -0.94% -4.22% 10.42% -9.56% -9.5% -
Plus
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
BNPP E MSCI EMU ex CW ETF Cap-14.22%-7.85%74M EUR0.13%
BNPP E MSCI EMU ex CW Trk Privl Cap-14.22%-7.85%29M EUR0.08%
BNPP E MSCI EMU ex CW Trk X Cap-14.14%-7.52%NC0M EUR0%
BNPP E MSCI EMU ex CW Trk I Cap-14.10%0.00%NC0M EUR0%
BNPP E MSCI EMU ex CW Track X-14.11%0.00%NC0M EUR0%
Autres fonds de la catégorie: Actions Zone Euro Grandes Cap.
 Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTaille
29 Haussmann Euro Opportunités C-20.67%-20.68%NC13 M EUR
29 Haussmann Euro Opportunités D-20.67%-20.69%NC12 M EUR
29 Haussmann Euro Opportunités I-20.34%0.00%NC1 M EUR
8a+ Eiger Q-18.85%-21.34%NC0 M EUR
8a+ Eiger R-19.31%-23.45%NC0 M EUR
8a+ SICAV Eiger I-20.03%-26.34%NC0 M EUR
8a+ SICAV Eiger R-20.80%-28.80%NC0 M EUR
AB Eurozone Eq Ptf A EUR Acc-21.59%-19.31%NC34 M EUR
AB Eurozone Eq Ptf AR EUR Inc-21.61%-4.89%NC0 M EUR
AB Eurozone Eq Ptf AX Acc-21.64%-19.29%NC8 M EUR
Plus de fonds




Gestion
Société de gestion BNP Paribas Asset Management Luxembourg
Date de création 12-02-2016

Gérant Depuis
Jean-Claude Leveque 12-02-2016
Jean-Baptiste Simoen 28-06-2019
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 OUI
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 12-02-2016
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique SICAV
Catégorie AMF Fonds étrangers
Catégorie Morningstar Actions Zone Euro Grandes Cap.
Zone d'investissement Europe
Benchmark MSCI EMU ex Controversial Weapons NR LCL 100%
Actifs nets de la part 29 M EUR au 30-09-2020
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur BNP Paribas Securities Services (Lux)
Commisaire aux comptes PricewaterhouseCoopers Société coopérati
Volatilité au 30-09-2020
Ecart-type 3 ans 16.5%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans 0.03
Performance moyenne 3 ans -7.85%
