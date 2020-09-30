|
|
|Stratégie du fonds géré par BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT LUXEMBOURG
Replicate the performance of the MSCI EMU ex Controversial Weapons (NTR)* index (Bloomberg: M4EMCW Index), including fluctuations, and to maintain the Tracking Error between the sub-fund and the index below 1%. At least, 75% of the assets will be invested at all times in equities issued by companies that have their registered office in a member country of the European Economic Area, other than non-cooperative countries in the fight against fraud and tax evasion.
|
|Performances du fonds : BNPP E MSCI EMU ex CW Trk Privl Cap
|
|
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 27-10-2020
|
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|-14.22%
|-0.61%
|-4.31%
|+9.59%
|-11.24%
|-7.85%
|+70.33%
|Catégorie
|
-13.1%
|
-0.94%
|
-4.22%
|
10.42%
|
-9.56%
|
-9.5%
|
-
|
|
|Autres fonds de la catégorie: Actions Zone Euro Grandes Cap.
|
|
|
|
|Notation Morningstar
|
|
PEA
|OUI
|
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|12-02-2016
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
|
SICAV
|
Catégorie AMF
|
Fonds étrangers
|
Catégorie Morningstar
|
Actions Zone Euro Grandes Cap.
|
Zone d'investissement
|Europe
|
Benchmark
|MSCI EMU ex Controversial Weapons NR LCL 100%
|
Actifs nets de la part
|29 M EUR au 30-09-2020
|
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|BNP Paribas Securities Services (Lux)
|Commisaire aux comptes
|PricewaterhouseCoopers Société coopérati
|Ecart-type 3 ans
|16.5%
|Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans
|0.03
|Performance moyenne 3 ans
|-7.85%