Stratégie du fonds géré par CANDRIAM LUXEMBOURG S.C.A. The aim of the sub-fund is to enable shareholders to benefit from the growth potential of the emerging equity markets with an investment in stocks selected by the portfolio management team on a discretionary basis and to outperform the benchmark. The selection is based on the stocks' characteristics and growth prospects, as well as in-house analysis of Environmental, Social and Governance ESG criteria.

Performances du fonds : Candriam SRI Equity Em Mkts C EUR Acc

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 30-09-2020 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds +4.94% -1.92% +5.14% +28.74% +12.83% +15.72% +70.6% Catégorie -6.76% -1.37% 4.33% 22.31% 0.43% 4.56% -

