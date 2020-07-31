Connexion
CANDRIAM SRI EQUITY EM MKTS C EUR ACC
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 30/09
125.7 EUR   -0.02%
Stratégie du fonds géré par CANDRIAM LUXEMBOURG S.C.A.
The aim of the sub-fund is to enable shareholders to benefit from the growth potential of the emerging equity markets with an investment in stocks selected by the portfolio management team on a discretionary basis and to outperform the benchmark. The selection is based on the stocks' characteristics and growth prospects, as well as in-house analysis of Environmental, Social and Governance ESG criteria.
Performances du fonds : Candriam SRI Equity Em Mkts C EUR Acc
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 30-09-2020
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds +4.94% -1.92% +5.14% +28.74% +12.83% +15.72% +70.6%
Catégorie -6.76% -1.37% 4.33% 22.31% 0.43% 4.56% -
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
Candriam SRI Equity Em Mkts C EUR Inc4.90%15.70%NC0M EUR0%
Candriam SRI Equity Em Mkts C EUR Acc4.94%15.72%53M EUR1.6%
Candriam SRI Equity Em Mkts Z EUR Acc6.24%21.44%NC0M EUR0%
Candriam SRI Equity Em Mkts I EUR Acc5.80%19.43%217M EUR0.8%
Candriam SRI Equity Em Mkts RGBPU Acc6.41%19.44%NC0M GBP0%
Candriam SRI Equity Em Mkts R EUR Acc5.61%18.57%56M EUR0.8%
Candriam SRI Equity Em Mkts I GBP Acc6.60%20.34%NC0M GBP0%
Candriam SRI Equity Em Mkts R2 EUR Inc5.77%19.63%NC0M EUR0%
Candriam SRI Equity Em Mkts R EUR Inc5.46%0.00%NC0M EUR0%
Candriam SRI Equity Em Mkts V EUR Acc5.96%0.00%NC95M EUR0.42%
Autres fonds de la catégorie: Actions Marchés Emergents
 Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTaille
3 Banken Emerging-Mix T-7.53%2.19%NC0 M EUR
AAF-FoM Emerging Market Equities A -6.17%0.68%NC24 M EUR
AAF-FoM Emerging Market Equities C -5.59%3.71%NC0 M EUR
AAF-FoM Emerging Market Equities D -5.57%0.00%NC0 M EUR
AAF-FoM Emerging Market Equities F -5.55%3.85%NC0 M EUR
AAF-M&G Emerging Market Equities A -23.79%0.00%NC3 M EUR
AAF-M&G Emerging Market Equities C -23.25%0.00%NC0 M EUR
AAF-M&G Emerging Market Equities D -23.30%0.00%NC0 M EUR
AAF-M&G Emerging Market Equities F -23.28%0.00%NC9 M EUR
AAF-Numeric Emerging Market Eqs A -4.28%-0.18%NC11 M EUR
Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Gestion
Société de gestion Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.
Date de création 24-03-2017

Gérant Depuis
Philip Screve 06-12-2018
Mohamed Lamine Saidi 06-12-2018
Jan Boudewijns 20-10-2016
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 24-03-2017
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique SICAV
Catégorie AMF Fonds étrangers
Catégorie Morningstar Actions Marchés Emergents
Zone d'investissement Marchés Emergents Glob
Benchmark MSCI EM NR EUR 100%
Actifs nets de la part 53 M EUR au 31-07-2020
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur RBC Investor Services Bank SA
Commisaire aux comptes PricewaterhouseCoopers
Volatilité au 31-07-2020
Ecart-type 3 ans 16.67%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans 0.47
Performance moyenne 3 ans 15.72%
