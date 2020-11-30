Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Fonds ou OPCVM  >  CENTRALE DE COMMUNICATIONS LUXEMBOURG S.A.  >  Centifolia C A/I       FR0007076930

CENTIFOLIA C A/I
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture CENTRALE DE COMMUNICATIONS LUXEMBOURG S.A. - 04/12
323.98 EUR   +1.36%
 SynthèsePerformancesGraphiquesCommunautéCompositionCaractéristiques 
Partenaires
Stratégie du fonds géré par DNCA FINANCE
L'objectif de gestion est la recherche d'une performance sur la durée de placement recommandée supérieure à l'indice CAC 40 calculé dividendes réinvestis.
Performances du fonds : Centifolia C A/I
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 04-12-2020
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds -10.39% +21.19% +17.01% +13.71% -7.38% -14.45% +223.98%
Catégorie -5.33% 16.04% 11.36% 11.67% -1.17% 10.54% -
Indice -5.24% 12.43% 10.52% 8.02% -3.52% 10.22% -
Plus
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
Centifolia N-9.48%0.00%NC35M EUR1.3%
Centifolia ND A/I-9.48%0.00%NC2M EUR1.3%
Centifolia I-9.40%0.00%NC28M EUR1.2%
Centifolia C A/I-10.39%-14.45%846M EUR2.39%
Centifolia D A/I-10.40%-14.45%18M EUR2.39%
Autres fonds de la catégorie: Actions France Grandes Cap.
 Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTaille
29 Haussmann Sélection France C-0.69%-5.43%NC65 M EUR
29 Haussmann Sélection France D-0.69%-5.43%NC76 M EUR
29 Haussmann Sélection France I0.14%0.00%NC2 M EUR
AAF Candriam French Equities A EUR Acc-3.76%4.81%NC62 M EUR
AAF Candriam French Equities A EUR Inc-3.76%4.80%NC20 M EUR
AAF Candriam French Equities F EUR Acc-3.04%7.34%NC36 M EUR
AAF Candriam French Equities I EUR Acc-3.12%3.96%NC0 M EUR
ACA France I-2.91%-0.21%NC3 M EUR
ACA France R-3.78%-3.05%NC7 M EUR
Actions 21 A-12.20%-22.09%NC5 M EUR
Plus de fonds




Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Gestion
Société de gestion DNCA Finance
Date de création 04-10-2002

Gérant Depuis
Jean-Charles Mériaux 04-10-2002
Damien Lanternier 01-10-2017
Adrien Le Clainche 02-05-2007
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 OUI
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 04-10-2002
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique FCP
Catégorie AMF Actions Francaises
Catégorie Morningstar Actions France Grandes Cap.
Zone d'investissement France
Benchmark Euronext Paris CAC 40 NR EUR 100%
Actifs nets de la part 846 M EUR au 30-11-2020
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur Crédit Industriel et Commercial
Commisaire aux comptes PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit Fr
Volatilité au 30-11-2020
Ecart-type 3 ans 22.8%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans -0.16
Performance moyenne 3 ans -14.45%
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ