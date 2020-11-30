|
|
|Stratégie du fonds géré par DNCA FINANCE
L'objectif de gestion est la recherche d'une performance sur la durée de placement recommandée supérieure à l'indice CAC 40 calculé dividendes réinvestis.
|
|Performances du fonds : Centifolia C A/I
|
|
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 04-12-2020
|
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|-10.39%
|+21.19%
|+17.01%
|+13.71%
|-7.38%
|-14.45%
|+223.98%
|Catégorie
|
-5.33%
|
16.04%
|
11.36%
|
11.67%
|
-1.17%
|
10.54%
|
-
|Indice
|
-5.24%
|12.43%
|10.52%
|8.02%
|
-3.52%
|
10.22%
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Notation Morningstar
|
|
PEA
|OUI
|
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|04-10-2002
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
|
FCP
|
Catégorie AMF
|
Actions Francaises
|
Catégorie Morningstar
|
Actions France Grandes Cap.
|
Zone d'investissement
|France
|
Benchmark
|Euronext Paris CAC 40 NR EUR 100%
|
Actifs nets de la part
|846 M EUR au 30-11-2020
|
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|Crédit Industriel et Commercial
|Commisaire aux comptes
|PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit Fr
|Ecart-type 3 ans
|22.8%
|Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans
|-0.16
|Performance moyenne 3 ans
|-14.45%