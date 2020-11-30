Stratégie du fonds géré par DNCA FINANCE L'objectif de gestion est la recherche d'une performance sur la durée de placement recommandée supérieure à l'indice CAC 40 calculé dividendes réinvestis.

Performances du fonds : Centifolia C A/I

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 04-12-2020 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds -10.39% +21.19% +17.01% +13.71% -7.38% -14.45% +223.98% Catégorie -5.33% 16.04% 11.36% 11.67% -1.17% 10.54% - Indice -5.24% 12.43% 10.52% 8.02% -3.52% 10.22% -

