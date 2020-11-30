Stratégie du fonds géré par CRÉDIT MUTUEL ASSET MANAGEMENT Cet OPCVM, qui est un compartiment de SICAV, a pour objectif de gestion la préservation du capital et la réalisation d'une performance égale au marché monétaire (?STR capitalisé) diminué des frais de gestion réels applicables à chaque catégorie d'action. En cas de taux particulièrement bas, négatifs ou volatils, la valeur liquidative du fonds peut être amenée à baisser de manière structurelle, ce qui pourrait impacter négativement la performance de votre fonds et compromettrait l'objectif de gestion lié à la préservation du capital.

Performances du fonds : CM-CIC Cash RC2

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 23-12-2020 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds -0.43% -0.04% -0.1% -0.15% -0.44% - -0.6% Catégorie -0.33% -0.04% -0.06% -0.03% -0.34% -0.98% - Indice -0.56% -0.05% -0.15% -0.31% -0.57% -1.52% -

Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.