Cet OPCVM, qui est un compartiment de SICAV, a pour objectif de gestion la préservation du capital et la réalisation d'une performance égale au marché monétaire (?STR capitalisé) diminué des frais de gestion réels applicables à chaque catégorie d'action. En cas de taux particulièrement bas, négatifs ou volatils, la valeur liquidative du fonds peut être amenée à baisser de manière structurelle, ce qui pourrait impacter négativement la performance de votre fonds et compromettrait l'objectif de gestion lié à la préservation du capital.
|Performances du fonds : CM-CIC Cash RC2
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 23-12-2020
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|-0.43%
|-0.04%
|-0.1%
|-0.15%
|-0.44%
|-0.6%
|Catégorie
-0.33%
-0.04%
-0.06%
-0.03%
-0.34%
-0.98%
|Indice
-0.56%
|-0.05%
|-0.15%
|-0.31%
-0.57%
-1.52%
|Autres fonds de la catégorie: Monétaires EUR
Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
|Ecart-type 1 an:
|0.09%
|Ratio de Sharpe 1 an
|0.66
|Performance moyenne 1 an
|-0.44