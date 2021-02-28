Stratégie du fonds géré par COMGEST ASSET MANAGEMENT INTL LTD Le Compartiment a pour objectif de créer un portefeuille géré de manière professionnelle et se composant principalement, de l'avis de la Société de Gestion, de sociétés bien gérées et présentant un bon potentiel de croissance sur le long terme, ayant leur siège social ou exerçant leurs principales activités en Inde.

Performances du fonds : Comgest Growth India EUR R Acc

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 08-04-2021 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds +11.34% -1.2% +5.98% +28.42% +66.89% +16.54% +119.96% Catégorie 8.67% -2.42% 5.15% 22.17% 51.74% 20.96% -

Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.