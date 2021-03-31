Stratégie du fonds géré par CPR ASSET MANAGEMENT L'objectif de gestion consiste à obtenir sur le moyen terme - 2 ans minimum - une performance, nette de frais de gestion, supérieure à l'indice composite de référence 80% JPM GBI Global couvert en euro (coupons nets réinvestis) et 20% MSCI World en euro (dividendes nets réinvestis), avec une volatilité annuelle maximale prévisionnelle de 7%.

Performances du fonds : CPR Croissance Défensive P

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 13-04-2021 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds +1.31% +0.44% +0.71% +3.35% +7.51% +0.05% +118.62% Catégorie 1.64% 0.88% 1.01% 3.85% 11.57% 7.45% -

