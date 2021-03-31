|
|
|Stratégie du fonds géré par CPR ASSET MANAGEMENT
L'objectif de gestion consiste à obtenir sur le moyen terme - 2 ans minimum - une performance, nette de frais de gestion, supérieure à l'indice composite de référence 80% JPM GBI Global couvert en euro (coupons nets réinvestis) et 20% MSCI World en euro (dividendes nets réinvestis), avec une volatilité annuelle maximale prévisionnelle de 7%.
|
|Performances du fonds : CPR Croissance Défensive P
|
|
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 13-04-2021
|
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|+1.31%
|+0.44%
|+0.71%
|+3.35%
|+7.51%
|+0.05%
|+118.62%
|Catégorie
|
1.64%
|
0.88%
|
1.01%
|
3.85%
|
11.57%
|
7.45%
|
-
|
|
|Autres fonds de la catégorie: Allocation EUR Prudente - International
|
|
|
|
|Notation Morningstar
|
|
PEA
|NON
|
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|10-07-1998
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
|
FCP
|
Catégorie AMF
|
Non Classifié
|
Catégorie Morningstar
|
Allocation EUR Prudente - International
|
Zone d'investissement
|Global
|
Benchmark
|-JPM GBI Global TR Hdg EUR 80%
-MSCI World NR EUR 20%
|
Actifs nets de la part
|208 M EUR au 31-03-2021
|
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|CACEIS Bank
|Commisaire aux comptes
|Ernst & Young & Autres
|Ecart-type 3 ans
|4.96%
|Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans
|0.11
|Performance moyenne 3 ans
|0.05%