CPR Croissance Défensive P       FR0010097667

CPR CROISSANCE DÉFENSIVE P
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 13/04
333.46 EUR   -0.03%
 SynthèsePerformancesGraphiquesCommunautéCompositionCaractéristiquesPublications officielles 
Partenaires
Stratégie du fonds géré par CPR ASSET MANAGEMENT
L'objectif de gestion consiste à obtenir sur le moyen terme - 2 ans minimum - une performance, nette de frais de gestion, supérieure à l'indice composite de référence 80% JPM GBI Global couvert en euro (coupons nets réinvestis) et 20% MSCI World en euro (dividendes nets réinvestis), avec une volatilité annuelle maximale prévisionnelle de 7%.
Performances du fonds : CPR Croissance Défensive P
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 13-04-2021
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds +1.31% +0.44% +0.71% +3.35% +7.51% +0.05% +118.62%
Catégorie 1.64% 0.88% 1.01% 3.85% 11.57% 7.45% -
Plus
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
CPR Croissance Défensive R1.49%1.87%0M EUR0.55%
CPR Croissance Défensive L1.31%0.00%NC0M EUR1.15%
CPR Croissance Défensive P1.31%0.05%208M EUR1.15%
CPR Croissance Défensive I1.11%1.64%30M EUR0.5%
Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Gestion
Société de gestion CPR Asset Management
Date de création 10-07-1998

Gérant Depuis
Jérôme Signollet 05-07-2012
Malik Haddouk 01-09-2009
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 10-07-1998
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique FCP
Catégorie AMF Non Classifié
Catégorie Morningstar Allocation EUR Prudente - International
Zone d'investissement Global
Benchmark -JPM GBI Global TR Hdg EUR 80%
-MSCI World NR EUR 20%
Actifs nets de la part 208 M EUR au 31-03-2021
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur CACEIS Bank
Commisaire aux comptes Ernst & Young & Autres
Volatilité au 31-03-2021
Ecart-type 3 ans 4.96%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans 0.11
Performance moyenne 3 ans 0.05%
