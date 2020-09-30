Connexion
CPR Europe ESG P A/I       FR0010619916

CPR EUROPE ESG P A/I
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 07/10
210.68 EUR   -0.19%
 SynthèsePerformancesGraphiquesCommunautéCompositionCaractéristiquesPublications officielles 
Partenaires
Stratégie du fonds géré par CPR ASSET MANAGEMENT
L'objectif de gestion consiste à rechercher sur le long terme - cinq ans minimum - une performance supérieure à l'évolution de l'indice européen MSCI Europe converti en euros, tout en intégrant des critères ESG dans le processus de construction de l'univers d'investissement éligible.
Performances du fonds : CPR Europe ESG P A/I
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 07-10-2020
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds -14.96% -0.99% -2.03% +9.49% -8.44% -8.38% -
Catégorie -17.44% -0.95% -1.57% 11.04% -9.56% -14.98% -
Plus
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
CPR Europe ESG O A/I-14.35%-5.86%64M EUR0.15%
CPR Europe ESG G A/I-15.33%-9.94%11M EUR1.7%
CPR Europe ESG R A/I-14.75%0.00%NC0M EUR0.65%
CPR Europe ESG P A/I-14.96%-8.38%19M EUR1.1%
CPR Europe ESG I-14.60%-6.85%9M EUR0.55%
Gestion
Société de gestion CPR Asset Management
Date de création 17-05-1997

Gérant Depuis
Nicolas Johnson 01-07-2002
Caroline Canard 31-07-2008
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 OUI
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 17-05-1997
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique FCP
Catégorie AMF Actions internationales
Catégorie Morningstar Actions Europe Gdes Cap. 'Value'
Zone d'investissement Europe
Benchmark MSCI Europe NR EUR 100%
Actifs nets de la part 19 M EUR au 30-09-2020
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur CACEIS Bank
Commisaire aux comptes Deloitte & Associés
Volatilité au 30-09-2020
Ecart-type 3 ans 14.82%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans -0.11
Performance moyenne 3 ans -8.38%
