|Stratégie du fonds géré par CPR ASSET MANAGEMENT
L'objectif de gestion consiste à rechercher sur le long terme - cinq ans minimum - une performance supérieure à l'évolution de l'indice européen MSCI Europe converti en euros, tout en intégrant des critères ESG dans le processus de construction de l'univers d'investissement éligible.
|Performances du fonds : CPR Europe ESG P A/I
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 07-10-2020
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|-14.96%
|-0.99%
|-2.03%
|+9.49%
|-8.44%
|-8.38%
| -
|Catégorie
-17.44%
-0.95%
-1.57%
11.04%
-9.56%
-14.98%
-
|Notation Morningstar
PEA
|OUI
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|17-05-1997
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
FCP
Catégorie AMF
Actions internationales
Catégorie Morningstar
Actions Europe Gdes Cap. 'Value'
Zone d'investissement
|Europe
Benchmark
|MSCI Europe NR EUR 100%
Actifs nets de la part
|19 M EUR au 30-09-2020
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|CACEIS Bank
|Commisaire aux comptes
|Deloitte & Associés
|Ecart-type 3 ans
|14.82%
|Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans
|-0.11
|Performance moyenne 3 ans
|-8.38%