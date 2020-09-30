Stratégie du fonds géré par CPR ASSET MANAGEMENT L'objectif de gestion consiste à rechercher sur le long terme - cinq ans minimum - une performance supérieure à l'évolution de l'indice européen MSCI Europe converti en euros, tout en intégrant des critères ESG dans le processus de construction de l'univers d'investissement éligible.

Performances du fonds : CPR Europe ESG P A/I

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 07-10-2020 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds -14.96% -0.99% -2.03% +9.49% -8.44% -8.38% - Catégorie -17.44% -0.95% -1.57% 11.04% -9.56% -14.98% -

