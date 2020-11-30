Stratégie du fonds géré par CPR ASSET MANAGEMENT The Compartment's objective is to outperform the BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS EURO-AGG CORPORATE Total Return, with lower risk, over any 3-year period, while integrating Environmental, Social and Governance (E, S, and G - or, when taken together, ESG) criteria in the investment process.

Performances du fonds : CPR Invest Smart Beta Credit ESG A EUR

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 08-12-2020 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds -0.19% +0.58% +1.12% +2.16% -0.15% - +2.39% Catégorie 2.66% 1% 1.99% 3.77% 2.73% 6.36% - Indice 2.92% 1% 2.22% 4.14% 2.81% 7.29% -

Exposition par type d'actif au 31-10-2020 Long Court Nets Obligations 82.55% 0% 82.55% Liquidités 13.31% 0.23% 13.08% Convertibles 4.34% 0% 4.34% Autres 0.04% 0% 0.04%

