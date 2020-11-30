Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Fonds ou OPCVM  >  Fonds  >  CPR Invest Smart Beta Credit ESG A EUR       LU1902444584

CPR INVEST SMART BETA CREDIT ESG A EUR
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 08/12
102.39 EUR   +0.29%
 SynthèsePerformancesGraphiquesCommunautéCompositionCaractéristiques 
Partenaires
Stratégie du fonds géré par CPR ASSET MANAGEMENT
The Compartment's objective is to outperform the BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS EURO-AGG CORPORATE Total Return, with lower risk, over any 3-year period, while integrating Environmental, Social and Governance (E, S, and G - or, when taken together, ESG) criteria in the investment process.
Performances du fonds : CPR Invest Smart Beta Credit ESG A EUR
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 08-12-2020
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds -0.19% +0.58% +1.12% +2.16% -0.15% - +2.39%
Catégorie 2.66% 1% 1.99% 3.77% 2.73% 6.36% -
Indice 2.92% 1% 2.22% 4.14% 2.81% 7.29% -
Plus
Exposition par type d'actif au 31-10-2020
Long Court Nets
Obligations 82.55% 0% 82.55%
Liquidités 13.31% 0.23% 13.08%
Convertibles 4.34% 0% 4.34%
Autres 0.04% 0% 0.04%
Plus
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
CPR Invest Smart Beta Credit ESG E EUR0.46%0.00%NC82M EUR0.4%
CPR Invest Smart Beta Credit ESG A EUR-0.19%0.00%NC183M EUR1%
CPR Invest Smart Beta Credit ESG I EUR0.32%0.00%NC0M EUR0%
CPR Invest Smart Beta Credit ESG R EUR0.14%0.00%NC0M EUR0%
Autres fonds de la catégorie: Obligations EUR Emprunts Privés
 Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTaille
2P Invest Multi Asset Euro Corp Bd R2.13%0.00%NC0 M EUR
3 Banken Unternehmensanleihen-Fonds A1.43%4.48%NC0 M EUR
3 Banken Unternehmensanleihen-Fonds I T1.75%5.41%NC0 M EUR
3 Banken Unternehmensanleihen-Fonds T1.46%4.48%NC0 M EUR
3BG Corporate-Austria A-0.17%3.87%NC0 M EUR
AAF-FoM Euro Corporate Bonds A 3.25%7.47%NC24 M EUR
AAF-FoM Euro Corporate Bonds C 3.55%8.55%NC0 M EUR
AAF-FoM Euro Corporate Bonds D 3.59%0.00%NC0 M EUR
AAF-FoM Euro Corporate Bonds Dur A0.98%2.19%NC0 M EUR
AAF-FoM Euro Corporate Bonds Dur C1.27%3.22%NC0 M EUR
Plus de fonds




Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Gestion
Société de gestion CPR Asset Management
Date de création 06-12-2018
Description
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 06-12-2018
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique SICAV
Catégorie Morningstar Obligations EUR Emprunts Privés
Benchmark BBgBarc Euro Agg Corps TR USD 100%
Actifs nets de la part 183 M EUR au 30-11-2020
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur CACEIS Bank, Luxembourg Branch
Commisaire aux comptes Deloitte Audit S.à r.l.
Volatilité au 30-11-2020
Ecart-type 1 an: 6.42%
Ratio de Sharpe 1 an 0.06
Performance moyenne 1 an -0.15
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ