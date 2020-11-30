|
|Stratégie du fonds géré par CPR ASSET MANAGEMENT
The Compartment's objective is to outperform the BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS EURO-AGG CORPORATE Total Return, with lower risk, over any 3-year period, while integrating Environmental, Social and Governance (E, S, and G - or, when taken together, ESG) criteria in the investment process.
|Performances du fonds : CPR Invest Smart Beta Credit ESG A EUR
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 08-12-2020
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|-0.19%
|+0.58%
|+1.12%
|+2.16%
|-0.15%
| -
|+2.39%
|Catégorie
2.66%
1%
1.99%
3.77%
2.73%
6.36%
-
|Indice
2.92%
|1%
|2.22%
|4.14%
2.81%
7.29%
-
|Exposition par type d'actif au 31-10-2020
|Long
|Court
|Nets
|Obligations
|82.55%
|0%
|82.55%
|Liquidités
|13.31%
|0.23%
|13.08%
|Convertibles
|4.34%
|0%
|4.34%
|Autres
|0.04%
|0%
|0.04%
PEA
|NON
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|06-12-2018
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
SICAV
Catégorie Morningstar
Obligations EUR Emprunts Privés
Benchmark
|BBgBarc Euro Agg Corps TR USD 100%
Actifs nets de la part
|183 M EUR au 30-11-2020
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|CACEIS Bank, Luxembourg Branch
|Commisaire aux comptes
|Deloitte Audit S.à r.l.
|Ecart-type 1 an:
|6.42%
|Ratio de Sharpe 1 an
|0.06
|Performance moyenne 1 an
|-0.15