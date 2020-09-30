Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Fonds ou OPCVM  >  CPR Silver Age P A/I       FR0010836163

CPR SILVER AGE P A/I
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture  - 29/10
2032.33 EUR   -0.36%
 SynthèsePerformancesGraphiquesCommunautéCompositionCaractéristiquesPublications officielles 
Partenaires
Stratégie du fonds géré par CPR ASSET MANAGEMENT
Le FCP a pour objectif d'obtenir une performance supérieure à celle des marchés actions européens sur le long terme - cinq ans minimum - en tirant parti de la dynamique des valeurs européennes liées au vieillissement de la population.
Performances du fonds : CPR Silver Age P A/I
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 29-10-2020
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds -14% -4.36% -7.04% -2.7% -9.72% -7.24% +103.23%
Catégorie -2.5% -4.6% -3.13% 7.75% 3.98% 12.45% -
Plus
Exposition sectorielle au 31-08-2020
Plus
Exposition par type d'actif au 31-08-2020
Long Court Nets
Actions 97.7% 0.08% 97.62%
Liquidités 20.59% 17.97% 2.62%
Autres 0.15% 0.5% 0.35%
Obligations 0.12% 0% 0.12%
Plus
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
CPR Silver Age P A/I-14.00%-7.24%977M EUR1.5%
CPR Silver Age I A/I-13.54%-5.16%391M EUR0.75%
CPR Silver Age E-14.31%-8.66%113M EUR2.2%
CPR Silver Age Z-C-13.04%-4.11%57M EUR0.45%
CPR Silver Age R A/I-13.60%0.00%NC2M EUR0.85%
Autres fonds de la catégorie: Actions Europe Gdes Cap. Croissance
 Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTaille
AAF-Hermes European Equities A -11.03%-3.63%NC9 M EUR
AAF-Hermes European Equities C -10.42%-1.18%NC558 M EUR
AAF-Hermes European Equities D -10.47%0.00%NC0 M EUR
AAF-Hermes European Equities F -10.44%-1.12%NC6 M EUR
AAF-Wellington European Eqs A EUR Acc-13.21%-6.80%NC15 M EUR
AAF-Wellington European Eqs C EUR Acc-12.67%-4.66%NC521 M EUR
AAF-Wellington European Eqs D EUR Acc-12.67%0.00%NC0 M EUR
AAF-Wellington European Eqs F EUR Acc-12.64%-4.66%NC14 M EUR
AB SICAV I Contr Eurp Eq Port A EUR Acc0.00%0.00%NC0 M EUR
AB SICAV I Contr Eurp Eq Port I EUR Acc0.00%0.00%NC0 M EUR
Plus de fonds




Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Gestion
Société de gestion CPR Asset Management
Date de création 22-12-2009

Gérant Depuis
Vafa Ahmadi 22-12-2009
Eric Labbé 01-11-2018
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 OUI
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 22-12-2009
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique FCP
Catégorie AMF Actions internationales
Catégorie Morningstar Actions Europe Gdes Cap. Croissance
Zone d'investissement Europe
Benchmark MSCI Europe NR EUR 100%
Actifs nets de la part 977 M EUR au 30-09-2020
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur CACEIS Bank
Commisaire aux comptes Mazars
Boîte de style Morningstar
Volatilité au 30-09-2020
Ecart-type 3 ans 13.77%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans 0.07
Performance moyenne 3 ans -7.24%
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group