Stratégie du fonds géré par CPR ASSET MANAGEMENT Le FCP a pour objectif d'obtenir une performance supérieure à celle des marchés actions européens sur le long terme - cinq ans minimum - en tirant parti de la dynamique des valeurs européennes liées au vieillissement de la population.

Performances du fonds : CPR Silver Age P A/I

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 29-10-2020 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds -14% -4.36% -7.04% -2.7% -9.72% -7.24% +103.23% Catégorie -2.5% -4.6% -3.13% 7.75% 3.98% 12.45% -

Exposition sectorielle au 31-08-2020

Exposition par type d'actif au 31-08-2020 Long Court Nets Actions 97.7% 0.08% 97.62% Liquidités 20.59% 17.97% 2.62% Autres 0.15% 0.5% 0.35% Obligations 0.12% 0% 0.12%

