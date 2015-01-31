|
|Stratégie du fonds géré par
The certificate seeks to replicate, net of expenses, the ilver spot price.
|Performances du fonds : db Physical Silver ETC (EUR)
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 25-08-2020
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|+39.03%
|+15.86%
|+43.44%
|+32.55%
|+45.4%
|+54.42%
|+44.55%
|Société de gestion
|ND
|Date de création
|27-08-2010
PEA
|NON
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|27-08-2010
|Devise
|USD
|Structure Juridique
Collateralized Debt Instrument
Catégorie AMF
Fonds étrangers
Catégorie Morningstar
Matières Premières - Métaux Précieux
Zone d'investissement
|Global
Place de cotation
|Global
Benchmark
|-physical Silver 100%
-LBMA Silver Price USD 0%
Actifs nets de la part
|98 M USD au 31-01-2018
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|Deutsche Bank AG (London)
|Commisaire aux comptes
|KPMG Channel Islands Limited
|Ecart-type 3 ans
|28.54%
|Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans
|-0.51
|Performance moyenne 3 ans
|54.42%