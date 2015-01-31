Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Fonds ou OPCVM  >  Xetra  >  Db Physical Silver ETC (EUR)    XAD6   DE000A1E0HS6

DB PHYSICAL SILVER ETC (EUR)

(XAD6)
Pas de cours disponible
-- EUR   -1.54%
 SynthèsePerformancesGraphiquesCommunautéCompositionCaractéristiques 
Partenaires
Stratégie du fonds géré par
The certificate seeks to replicate, net of expenses, the ilver spot price.
Performances du fonds : db Physical Silver ETC (EUR)
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 25-08-2020
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds +39.03% +15.86% +43.44% +32.55% +45.4% +54.42% +44.55%
Plus
Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Gestion
Société de gestion ND
Date de création 27-08-2010

Gérant Depuis
Not Disclosed 27-08-2010
Management Team 27-08-2010
Description
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 27-08-2010
Devise USD
Structure Juridique Collateralized Debt Instrument
Catégorie AMF Fonds étrangers
Catégorie Morningstar Matières Premières - Métaux Précieux
Zone d'investissement Global
Place de cotation Global
Benchmark -physical Silver 100%
-LBMA Silver Price USD 0%
Actifs nets de la part 98 M USD au 31-01-2018
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur Deutsche Bank AG (London)
Commisaire aux comptes KPMG Channel Islands Limited
Volatilité au 31-01-2015
Ecart-type 3 ans 28.54%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans -0.51
Performance moyenne 3 ans 54.42%
