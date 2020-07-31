|
|
|Stratégie du fonds géré par DNCA FINANCE
L'objectif de gestion du FCP est la recherche d'une performance supérieure à l'indice composite Eurostoxx 50 NR (60%), FTSE MTS EMU GOV BOND 1-3 years (30%) et EONIA capitalisé (10%) en préservant le capital en périodes défavorables grâce à une gestion opportuniste et flexible d'allocations d'actifs.
|
|Performances du fonds : DNCA Evolutif N
|
|
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 30-09-2020
|
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|-0.27%
|-0.95%
|-0.53%
|+11.11%
|+2.77%
| -
|-1.05%
|Catégorie
|
-5.12%
|
-1.54%
|
1.62%
|
10.53%
|
-2.06%
|
-1.66%
|
-
|
|
|
|
Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
|
|
|
PEA
|NON
|
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|06-12-2017
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
|
FCP
|
Catégorie AMF
|
Non Classifié
|
Catégorie Morningstar
|
Allocation EUR Flexible
|
Zone d'investissement
|Europe
|
Benchmark
|-FTSE MTS Ex-CNO Etrix 1-3Y TR EUR 30%
-EURO STOXX 50 NR EUR 60%
-EONIA Capitalisé Jour TR EUR 10%
|
Actifs nets de la part
|11 M EUR au 31-07-2020
|
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|Crédit Industriel et Commercial
|Commisaire aux comptes
|PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit Fr
|Ecart-type 1 an:
|10.95%
|Ratio de Sharpe 1 an
|0.5
|Performance moyenne 1 an
|2.77