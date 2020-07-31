Stratégie du fonds géré par DNCA FINANCE L'objectif de gestion du FCP est la recherche d'une performance supérieure à l'indice composite Eurostoxx 50 NR (60%), FTSE MTS EMU GOV BOND 1-3 years (30%) et EONIA capitalisé (10%) en préservant le capital en périodes défavorables grâce à une gestion opportuniste et flexible d'allocations d'actifs.

Performances du fonds : DNCA Evolutif N

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 30-09-2020 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds -0.27% -0.95% -0.53% +11.11% +2.77% - -1.05% Catégorie -5.12% -1.54% 1.62% 10.53% -2.06% -1.66% -

Parts du fonds Nom 1er Jan 3 ans Notation Taille Frais DNCA Evolutif N -0.27% 0.00% NC 11M EUR 1.3% DNCA Evolutif C -1.09% -5.08% 379M EUR 2.39%

