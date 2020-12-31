Connexion
Echiquier Value Euro A       FR0011360700

ECHIQUIER VALUE EURO A
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture LA COTE ALPHA - 04/01
156.93 EUR   +0.35%
 SynthèsePerformancesGraphiquesCommunautéCompositionCaractéristiquesPublications officielles 
Partenaires
Stratégie du fonds géré par LA FINANCIÈRE DE L'ECHIQUIER
ECHIQUIER VALUE EURO est un compartiment dynamique recherchant la performance à long terme à travers l'exposition sur les valeurs de la zone euro et avec référence à un indice MSCI EMU NET RETURN EUR. Cet indice, utilisé uniquement à titre indicatif, est calculé dividendes réinvestis.
Performances du fonds : Echiquier Value Euro A
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 04-01-2021
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds +0.35% +0.19% +24.17% +20.33% -8.79% -31.01% +56.93%
Catégorie 1.07% 2.44% 11% 10.57% -5.27% -5.99% -
Plus
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
Echiquier Value Euro A0.35%-31.01%191M EUR2.39%
Echiquier Value Euro D0.34%-31.43%14M EUR2.39%
Echiquier Value Euro J-30.22%0.00%NC0M EUR0.75%
Echiquier Value Euro G0.36%-29.14%53M EUR1.5%
Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Gestion
Société de gestion La Financière de l'Echiquier
Date de création 28-12-2012

Gérant Depuis
Maxime Lefebvre 01-08-2015
Romain Ruffenach 08-11-2018
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 OUI
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 28-12-2012
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique SICAV
Catégorie AMF Actions de la zone Euro
Catégorie Morningstar Actions Zone Euro Flex Cap
Zone d'investissement Eurozone
Benchmark MSCI EMU NR EUR 100%
Actifs nets de la part 191 M EUR au 31-12-2020
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur BNP Paribas Securities Services
Commisaire aux comptes PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit Fr
Volatilité au 31-12-2020
Ecart-type 3 ans 25.32%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans -0.32
Performance moyenne 3 ans -31.01%
