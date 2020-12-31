|
|
|Stratégie du fonds géré par LA FINANCIÈRE DE L'ECHIQUIER
ECHIQUIER VALUE EURO est un compartiment dynamique recherchant la performance à long terme à travers l'exposition sur les valeurs de la zone euro et avec référence à un indice MSCI EMU NET RETURN EUR. Cet indice, utilisé uniquement à titre indicatif, est calculé dividendes réinvestis.
|
|Performances du fonds : Echiquier Value Euro A
|
|
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 04-01-2021
|
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|+0.35%
|+0.19%
|+24.17%
|+20.33%
|-8.79%
|-31.01%
|+56.93%
|Catégorie
|
1.07%
|
2.44%
|
11%
|
10.57%
|
-5.27%
|
-5.99%
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Notation Morningstar
|
|
PEA
|OUI
|
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|28-12-2012
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
|
SICAV
|
Catégorie AMF
|
Actions de la zone Euro
|
Catégorie Morningstar
|
Actions Zone Euro Flex Cap
|
Zone d'investissement
|Eurozone
|
Benchmark
|MSCI EMU NR EUR 100%
|
Actifs nets de la part
|191 M EUR au 31-12-2020
|
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|BNP Paribas Securities Services
|Commisaire aux comptes
|PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit Fr
|Ecart-type 3 ans
|25.32%
|Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans
|-0.32
|Performance moyenne 3 ans
|-31.01%