Stratégie du fonds géré par LA FINANCIÈRE DE L'ECHIQUIER ECHIQUIER VALUE EURO est un compartiment dynamique recherchant la performance à long terme à travers l'exposition sur les valeurs de la zone euro et avec référence à un indice MSCI EMU NET RETURN EUR. Cet indice, utilisé uniquement à titre indicatif, est calculé dividendes réinvestis.

Performances du fonds : Echiquier Value Euro A

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 04-01-2021 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds +0.35% +0.19% +24.17% +20.33% -8.79% -31.01% +56.93% Catégorie 1.07% 2.44% 11% 10.57% -5.27% -5.99% -

