Ecofi Enjeux Futurs C       FR0010592022

ECOFI ENJEUX FUTURS C
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 23/11
98.97 EUR   -0.23%
 SynthèsePerformancesGraphiquesCommunautéCompositionCaractéristiques 
Stratégie du fonds géré par ECOFI INVESTISSEMENTS
L'OPCVM a pour objectif d'optimiser la performance d'un portefeuille investi en actions internationales et géré de façon discrétionnaire sur le thème du développement durable et selon une approche ISR.
Performances du fonds : Ecofi Enjeux Futurs C
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 20-11-2020
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds +3.85% +3.68% +7.63% +16.39% +5.16% +22.92% +98.4%
Catégorie 15.68% 4.42% 10.93% 25.89% 20.12% 34.8% -
Indice 3.5% 4.75% 6.58% 13.4% 5.93% 30.64% -
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
Ecofi Enjeux Futurs C3.85%22.92%117M EUR2%
Ecofi Enjeux Futurs I4.97%27.42%114M EUR0.8%
Ecofi Enjeux Futurs E4.96%27.43%6M EUR0.8%
Autres fonds de la catégorie: Actions Secteur Ecologie
 Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTaille
3 Banken Mensch & Umwelt Aktienfonds I18.30%0.00%NC0 M EUR
3 Banken Mensch & Umwelt Aktienfonds R17.75%0.00%NC0 M EUR
AG Life Climate Change8.29%28.96%NC0 M EUR
AI Climate Transition Glb Eq Z EUR0.00%0.00%NC0 M EUR
Allianz Clean Planet A EUR0.00%0.00%NC0 M EUR
Allianz Clean Planet AT EUR0.00%0.00%NC0 M EUR
Allianz Clean Planet IT EUR0.00%0.00%NC0 M EUR
Allianz Clean Planet RT EUR0.00%0.00%NC0 M EUR
Allianz Climate Transition A EUR3.98%17.49%NC0 M EUR
Allianz Climate Transition AT EUR3.97%17.58%NC26 M EUR
Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Gestion
Société de gestion Ecofi Investissements
Date de création 21-07-2008

Gérant Depuis
Olivier Plaisant 13-10-2014
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 21-07-2008
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique FCP
Catégorie AMF Actions internationales
Catégorie Morningstar Actions Secteur Ecologie
Zone d'investissement Global
Benchmark MSCI World NR EUR 100%
Actifs nets de la part 117 M EUR au 31-10-2020
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur CACEIS Bank
Commisaire aux comptes Mazars
Volatilité au 31-10-2020
Ecart-type 3 ans 16.29%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans 0.33
Performance moyenne 3 ans 22.92%
