Stratégie du fonds géré par ECOFI INVESTISSEMENTS L'OPCVM a pour objectif d'optimiser la performance d'un portefeuille investi en actions internationales et géré de façon discrétionnaire sur le thème du développement durable et selon une approche ISR.

Performances du fonds : Ecofi Enjeux Futurs C

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 20-11-2020 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds +3.85% +3.68% +7.63% +16.39% +5.16% +22.92% +98.4% Catégorie 15.68% 4.42% 10.93% 25.89% 20.12% 34.8% - Indice 3.5% 4.75% 6.58% 13.4% 5.93% 30.64% -

