|Stratégie du fonds géré par ECOFI INVESTISSEMENTS
L'OPCVM a pour objectif d'optimiser la performance d'un portefeuille investi en actions internationales et géré de façon discrétionnaire sur le thème du développement durable et selon une approche ISR.
|Performances du fonds : Ecofi Enjeux Futurs C
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 20-11-2020
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|+3.85%
|+3.68%
|+7.63%
|+16.39%
|+5.16%
|+22.92%
|+98.4%
|Catégorie
|
15.68%
|
4.42%
|
10.93%
|
25.89%
|
20.12%
|
34.8%
|
-
|Indice
|
3.5%
|4.75%
|6.58%
|13.4%
|
5.93%
|
30.64%
|
-
|Notation Morningstar
PEA
|NON
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|21-07-2008
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
FCP
Catégorie AMF
Actions internationales
Catégorie Morningstar
Actions Secteur Ecologie
Zone d'investissement
|Global
Benchmark
|MSCI World NR EUR 100%
Actifs nets de la part
|117 M EUR au 31-10-2020
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|CACEIS Bank
|Commisaire aux comptes
|Mazars
|Ecart-type 3 ans
|16.29%
|Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans
|0.33
|Performance moyenne 3 ans
|22.92%