Stratégie du fonds géré par NATIXIS INVESTMENT MANAGERS INTERNATIONA Ecureuil Profil 75 a pour objectif d'obtenir une performance qui suit l'évolution des actions européennes de grande capitalisation avec un risque mesuré. La performance a pour objectif d'être supérieure à l'évolution de l'indice composite 75% MSCI Euro + 25% Euro MTS Global.

Performances du fonds : Ecureuil Profil 75 D

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 06-10-2020 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds -2.6% +1.48% -0.89% +13.11% +3.61% +3.97% - Catégorie -5.15% -0.08% 1.99% 14.88% 0.83% -1.01% -

