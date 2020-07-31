|
|Stratégie du fonds géré par NATIXIS INVESTMENT MANAGERS INTERNATIONA
Ecureuil Profil 75 a pour objectif d'obtenir une performance qui suit l'évolution des actions européennes de grande capitalisation avec un risque mesuré. La performance a pour objectif d'être supérieure à l'évolution de l'indice composite 75% MSCI Euro + 25% Euro MTS Global.
|Performances du fonds : Ecureuil Profil 75 D
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 06-10-2020
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|-2.6%
|+1.48%
|-0.89%
|+13.11%
|+3.61%
|+3.97%
| -
|Catégorie
-5.15%
-0.08%
1.99%
14.88%
0.83%
-1.01%
-
|Notation Morningstar
PEA
|OUI
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|17-10-1997
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
FCP
Catégorie AMF
Actions de la zone Euro
Catégorie Morningstar
Allocation EUR Agressive
Zone d'investissement
|Eurozone
Benchmark
|-FTSE MTS Ex-CNO Etrix TR EUR 25%
-MSCI Euro NR EUR 75%
Actifs nets de la part
|231 M EUR au 31-07-2020
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|CACEIS Bank
|Commisaire aux comptes
|Deloitte & Associés
|Ecart-type 3 ans
|10.41%
|Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans
|0.26
|Performance moyenne 3 ans
|3.97%