Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Fonds ou OPCVM  >  Fonds  >  Ecureuil Profil 75 D       FR0010083501

ECUREUIL PROFIL 75 D
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 06/10
52.14 EUR   -0.19%
 SynthèsePerformancesGraphiquesCommunautéCompositionCaractéristiques 
Partenaires
Stratégie du fonds géré par NATIXIS INVESTMENT MANAGERS INTERNATIONA
Ecureuil Profil 75 a pour objectif d'obtenir une performance qui suit l'évolution des actions européennes de grande capitalisation avec un risque mesuré. La performance a pour objectif d'être supérieure à l'évolution de l'indice composite 75% MSCI Euro + 25% Euro MTS Global.
Performances du fonds : Ecureuil Profil 75 D
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 06-10-2020
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds -2.6% +1.48% -0.89% +13.11% +3.61% +3.97% -
Catégorie -5.15% -0.08% 1.99% 14.88% 0.83% -1.01% -
Plus
Autres fonds de la catégorie: Allocation EUR Agressive
 Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTaille
Adara C-19.20%-26.35%NC13 M EUR
Afer Avenir Senior A/I-7.65%-5.86%NC81 M EUR
Afer-Sfer A/I-11.87%-5.70%NC4562 M EUR
AFU-14.86%-19.15%NC6 M EUR
AG Life Dynamic Euro-5.28%0.00%NC0 M EUR
Agrica Epargne Dynamique-7.76%-6.93%NC16 M EUR
Aktiv Strategie IV-13.92%-18.35%NC0 M EUR
Alcis Profil 80-3.48%-8.91%NC3 M EUR
Alienor Actions Flexible (PEA)-9.71%-15.84%NC2 M EUR
Allianz Vermögenskonzept SRI Dyn A EUR-21.30%-14.71%NC0 M EUR
Plus de fonds




Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Gestion
Société de gestion Natixis Investment Managers Internationa
Date de création 17-10-1997

Gérant Depuis
Cyril Slama 08-10-2015
Pierre Radot 09-12-2013
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 OUI
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 17-10-1997
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique FCP
Catégorie AMF Actions de la zone Euro
Catégorie Morningstar Allocation EUR Agressive
Zone d'investissement Eurozone
Benchmark -FTSE MTS Ex-CNO Etrix TR EUR 25%
-MSCI Euro NR EUR 75%
Actifs nets de la part 231 M EUR au 31-07-2020
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur CACEIS Bank
Commisaire aux comptes Deloitte & Associés
Volatilité au 31-07-2020
Ecart-type 3 ans 10.41%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans 0.26
Performance moyenne 3 ans 3.97%
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group