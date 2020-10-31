Stratégie du fonds géré par NATIXIS INVESTMENT MANAGERS INTERNATIONA Ecureuil Profil 90 a pour objectif d'obtenir une performance qui suit l'évolution des actions de la zone euro, avec une diversification sur les marchés mondiaux. La performance a pour objectif d'être supérieure à l'évolution de l'indice composite 80 % MSCI Euro + 10 % MSCI Monde ex Euro + 10 % Euro MTS 3-5.

Performances du fonds : Ecureuil Profil 90 D

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 13-11-2020 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds -2.41% +2.2% +2.52% +15.6% -0.07% +3.78% - Catégorie -5.66% 2.71% 2.49% 19.09% -4.16% -0.18% -

Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.