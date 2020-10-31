|
|Stratégie du fonds géré par NATIXIS INVESTMENT MANAGERS INTERNATIONA
Ecureuil Profil 90 a pour objectif d'obtenir une performance qui suit l'évolution des actions de la zone euro, avec une diversification sur les marchés mondiaux. La performance a pour objectif d'être supérieure à l'évolution de l'indice composite 80 % MSCI Euro + 10 % MSCI Monde ex Euro + 10 % Euro MTS 3-5.
|Performances du fonds : Ecureuil Profil 90 D
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 13-11-2020
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|-2.41%
|+2.2%
|+2.52%
|+15.6%
|-0.07%
|+3.78%
| -
|Catégorie
-5.66%
2.71%
2.49%
19.09%
-4.16%
-0.18%
-
|Autres fonds de la catégorie: Actions Zone Euro Grandes Cap.
|Notation Morningstar
PEA
|OUI
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|17-10-1997
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
FCP
Catégorie AMF
Actions des pays de l'Union Européenne
Catégorie Morningstar
Actions Zone Euro Grandes Cap.
Zone d'investissement
|Eurozone
Benchmark
|-FTSE MTS Ex-CNO Etrix 3-5Y TR EUR 10%
-MSCI World Ex EMU NR EUR 10%
-MSCI Euro NR EUR 80%
Actifs nets de la part
|738 M EUR au 30-09-2020
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|CACEIS Bank
|Commisaire aux comptes
|Deloitte & Associés
|Ecart-type 3 ans
|13.5%
|Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans
|-0.13
|Performance moyenne 3 ans
|3.78%