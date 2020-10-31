Connexion
Ecureuil Profil 90 D       FR0010075796

ECUREUIL PROFIL 90 D
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 13/11
46.01 EUR   +0.09%
 SynthèsePerformancesGraphiquesCommunautéCompositionCaractéristiques 
Partenaires
Stratégie du fonds géré par NATIXIS INVESTMENT MANAGERS INTERNATIONA
Ecureuil Profil 90 a pour objectif d'obtenir une performance qui suit l'évolution des actions de la zone euro, avec une diversification sur les marchés mondiaux. La performance a pour objectif d'être supérieure à l'évolution de l'indice composite 80 % MSCI Euro + 10 % MSCI Monde ex Euro + 10 % Euro MTS 3-5.
Performances du fonds : Ecureuil Profil 90 D
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 13-11-2020
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds -2.41% +2.2% +2.52% +15.6% -0.07% +3.78% -
Catégorie -5.66% 2.71% 2.49% 19.09% -4.16% -0.18% -
Plus
Gestion
Société de gestion Natixis Investment Managers Internationa
Date de création 17-10-1997

Gérant Depuis
Cyril Slama 08-10-2015
Pierre Radot 09-12-2013
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 OUI
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 17-10-1997
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique FCP
Catégorie AMF Actions des pays de l'Union Européenne
Catégorie Morningstar Actions Zone Euro Grandes Cap.
Zone d'investissement Eurozone
Benchmark -FTSE MTS Ex-CNO Etrix 3-5Y TR EUR 10%
-MSCI World Ex EMU NR EUR 10%
-MSCI Euro NR EUR 80%
Actifs nets de la part 738 M EUR au 30-09-2020
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur CACEIS Bank
Commisaire aux comptes Deloitte & Associés
Volatilité au 31-10-2020
Ecart-type 3 ans 13.5%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans -0.13
Performance moyenne 3 ans 3.78%
