EDRF US VALUE A EUR HE
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 11/09
111.19 EUR   +0.14%
 SynthèsePerformancesGraphiquesCommunautéCompositionCaractéristiques 
Partenaires
Stratégie du fonds géré par EDMOND DE ROTHSCHILD ASSET MANAGEMENT (L
Based on a recommended investment horizon of more than five years, the Sub-Fund's investment objective is to optimise performance by predominantly selecting North-American securities that are likely to reduce their discount relative to their business sector or the market on which they are listed.
Performances du fonds : EdRF US Value A EUR HE
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 10-09-2020
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds -27.96% -6.26% -8.45% -0.41% -23.8% -25.89% +11.03%
Catégorie 5.78% -2.25% 5.65% 1.86% 3.47% -3.69% -
Plus
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
EdRF US Value A EUR-30.11%-17.25%87M EUR1.7%
EdRF US Value A EUR HE-27.96%-25.89%NC39M EUR1.7%
EdRF US Value A USD-30.11%-17.25%12M USD1.7%
EdRF US Value B EUR-30.11%-17.25%2M EUR1.7%
EdRF US Value I EUR-29.63%-14.75%19M EUR0.75%
EdRF US Value I EUR HE-27.72%-24.02%NC1M EUR0.75%
EdRF US Value I USD-29.63%-14.75%7M USD0.75%
EdRF US Value J EUR-29.30%-13.19%0M EUR0.75%
EdRF US Value J EUR HE-34.44%-30.94%NC0M EUR0.75%
EdRF US Value K EUR-29.68%-15.06%3M EUR0.85%
Autres fonds de la catégorie: Actions Secteur Autres
 Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTaille
123Capital PME A0.00%-72.31%NC27 M EUR
123Expansion A A/I0.00%-59.62%NC14 M EUR
123Expansion II A A/I0.00%-92.21%NC15 M EUR
123Expansion III A0.00%-93.16%NC12 M EUR
123ISF 2013 A A/I0.00%12.90%NC38 M EUR
123ISF 2014 A A/I0.00%5.80%NC48 M EUR
123Multinova IV Dynamique A0.00%54.91%NC37 M EUR
123Multinova IV Equilibre A A/I0.00%55.20%NC18 M EUR
123Transmission A0.00%-80.03%NC22 M EUR
1618 Investment World Equity EUR Hedged12.82%17.13%NC0 M EUR
Plus de fonds




Gestion
Société de gestion Edmond de Rothschild Asset Management (L
Date de création 29-02-2012

Gérant Depuis
Christophe Foliot 01-09-2003
Adeline Salat-Baroux 01-09-2007
Description
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 29-02-2012
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique SICAV
Catégorie AMF Fonds étrangers
Catégorie Morningstar Actions Secteur Autres
Zone d'investissement Etats-Unis
Benchmark Russell 1000 NR USD 100%
Actifs nets de la part 39 M EUR au 31-07-2020
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur Edmond de Rothschild (Europe)
Commisaire aux comptes PricewaterhouseCoopers Société coopérati
Volatilité au 31-08-2020
Ecart-type 3 ans 25.74%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans -0.2
Performance moyenne 3 ans -25.89%
