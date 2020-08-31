|
|
|Stratégie du fonds géré par EDMOND DE ROTHSCHILD ASSET MANAGEMENT (L
Based on a recommended investment horizon of more than five years, the Sub-Fund's investment objective is to optimise performance by predominantly selecting North-American securities that are likely to reduce their discount relative to their business sector or the market on which they are listed.
|
|Performances du fonds : EdRF US Value A EUR HE
|
|
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 10-09-2020
|
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|-27.96%
|-6.26%
|-8.45%
|-0.41%
|-23.8%
|-25.89%
|+11.03%
|Catégorie
|
5.78%
|
-2.25%
|
5.65%
|
1.86%
|
3.47%
|
-3.69%
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PEA
|NON
|
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|29-02-2012
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
|
SICAV
|
Catégorie AMF
|
Fonds étrangers
|
Catégorie Morningstar
|
Actions Secteur Autres
|
Zone d'investissement
|Etats-Unis
|
Benchmark
|Russell 1000 NR USD 100%
|
Actifs nets de la part
|39 M EUR au 31-07-2020
|
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|Edmond de Rothschild (Europe)
|Commisaire aux comptes
|PricewaterhouseCoopers Société coopérati
|Ecart-type 3 ans
|25.74%
|Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans
|-0.2
|Performance moyenne 3 ans
|-25.89%