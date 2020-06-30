Connexion
ELAN FRANCE BEAR       FR0000400434

ELAN FRANCE BEAR
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 18/08
196.48 EUR   +0.65%
 SynthèsePerformancesGraphiquesCommunautéCompositionCaractéristiques 
Partenaires
Stratégie du fonds géré par ROTHSCHILD & CO ASSET MANAGEMENT EUROPE
ELAN FRANCE BEAR a pour objectif de gestion d'obtenir, via l'utilisation d'instruments financiers à terme, une performance comparable à l'indice : CAC 40® Short quelle que soit son évolution, en étant investi dans son FIA maître, le FCP R Sérénité PEA, et exposé au CAC 40® via des instruments hors-bilan, dans le cadre d'une gestion discrétionnaire.
Performances du fonds : Elan France Bear
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 18-08-2020
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds +7.31% +2.31% -11.32% +9.16% -6.18% -20.3% -86.98%
Plus
Gestion
Société de gestion Rothschild & Co Asset Management Europe
Date de création 26-05-1989

Gérant Depuis
Yann Roux 01-02-2014
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 OUI
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 26-05-1989
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique FCP
Catégorie AMF Non Classifié
Catégorie Morningstar Autres
Zone d'investissement France
Benchmark Euronext Paris CAC 40 Short GR EUR 100%
Actifs nets de la part 44 M EUR au 30-06-2020
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur Rothschild Martin Maurel
Commisaire aux comptes Deloitte & Associés
Volatilité au 30-06-2020
Ecart-type 3 ans 16.01%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans -0.35
Performance moyenne 3 ans -20.3%
