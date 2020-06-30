Stratégie du fonds géré par ROTHSCHILD & CO ASSET MANAGEMENT EUROPE ELAN FRANCE BEAR a pour objectif de gestion d'obtenir, via l'utilisation d'instruments financiers à terme, une performance comparable à l'indice : CAC 40® Short quelle que soit son évolution, en étant investi dans son FIA maître, le FCP R Sérénité PEA, et exposé au CAC 40® via des instruments hors-bilan, dans le cadre d'une gestion discrétionnaire.

Performances du fonds : Elan France Bear

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 18-08-2020 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds +7.31% +2.31% -11.32% +9.16% -6.18% -20.3% -86.98%

