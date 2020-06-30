|
|
|Stratégie du fonds géré par ROTHSCHILD & CO ASSET MANAGEMENT EUROPE
ELAN FRANCE BEAR a pour objectif de gestion d'obtenir, via l'utilisation d'instruments financiers à terme, une performance comparable à l'indice : CAC 40® Short quelle que soit son évolution, en étant investi dans son FIA maître, le FCP R Sérénité PEA, et exposé au CAC 40® via des instruments hors-bilan, dans le cadre d'une gestion discrétionnaire.
|
|Performances du fonds : Elan France Bear
|
|
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 18-08-2020
|
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|+7.31%
|+2.31%
|-11.32%
|+9.16%
|-6.18%
|-20.3%
|-86.98%
|
Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
|
|
|Notation Morningstar
|
|
PEA
|OUI
|
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|26-05-1989
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
|
FCP
|
Catégorie AMF
|
Non Classifié
|
Catégorie Morningstar
|
Autres
|
Zone d'investissement
|France
|
Benchmark
|Euronext Paris CAC 40 Short GR EUR 100%
|
Actifs nets de la part
|44 M EUR au 30-06-2020
|
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|Rothschild Martin Maurel
|Commisaire aux comptes
|Deloitte & Associés
|Ecart-type 3 ans
|16.01%
|Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans
|-0.35
|Performance moyenne 3 ans
|-20.3%