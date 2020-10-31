Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Fonds ou OPCVM  >  Euronext Paris  >  ETFS Ecommerce Logistics GO ETF    ECOM   IE00BF0M6N54

ETFS ECOMMERCE LOGISTICS GO ETF

(ECOM)
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Euronext Paris - 10/11
13.36 USD   -1.50%
 SynthèsePerformancesGraphiquesCommunautéCompositionCaractéristiques 
Partenaires
Stratégie du fonds géré par LGIM ETF MANAGERS LIMITED
The objective of the fund is to provide exposure to a basket of stocks of logistics service providers and technology companies who are engaged in eCommerce. The index selects stocks of companies offering specific types of eCommerce related services that meet certain size and liquidity requirements, across various equity markets.
Performances du fonds : L&G Ecommerce Logistics ETF
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 10-11-2020
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds +24.24% +0.35% +12.57% +29.65% +24.93% - +39.16%
Indice 22.35% -2.22% 4.24% 15.94% 28.14% 82.75% -
Plus
Gestion
Société de gestion LGIM ETF Managers Limited
Date de création 18-01-2018
Description
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 18-01-2018
Devise USD
Structure Juridique Open Ended Investment Company
Catégorie Morningstar Actions Secteur Technologies
Zone d'investissement Global
Place de cotation Global
Benchmark Solactive eCommerce Logistics NR USD 100%
Actifs nets de la part 213 M USD au 30-09-2020
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur Bank of New York Mellon SA/NV, Dublin Br
Commisaire aux comptes KPMG (Ireland)
Volatilité au 31-10-2020
Ecart-type 1 an: 21.04%
Ratio de Sharpe 1 an 1.27
Performance moyenne 1 an 24.93
