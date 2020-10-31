Stratégie du fonds géré par LGIM ETF MANAGERS LIMITED The objective of the fund is to provide exposure to a basket of stocks of logistics service providers and technology companies who are engaged in eCommerce. The index selects stocks of companies offering specific types of eCommerce related services that meet certain size and liquidity requirements, across various equity markets.

Performances du fonds : L&G Ecommerce Logistics ETF

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 10-11-2020 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds +24.24% +0.35% +12.57% +29.65% +24.93% - +39.16% Indice 22.35% -2.22% 4.24% 15.94% 28.14% 82.75% -

Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.