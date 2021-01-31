Stratégie du fonds géré par LYXOR FUNDS SOLUTIONS S.A. L'objectif d'investissement du Fonds est de réaliser une croissance du capital à long terme en investissant principalement sur les marchés boursiers européens.

Performances du fonds : Europa One R

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 17-02-2021 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds +9.74% +6.21% +19.13% +19.44% +14.86% +9.94% +50.17% Catégorie 4.17% 2.08% 7.39% 12.6% -1.01% 15.57% -

Parts du fonds Nom 1er Jan 3 ans Notation Taille Frais Europa One R 9.74% 9.94% 16M EUR 2% Europa One I 9.99% 12.48% NC 2M EUR 1.2%

