FEDERAL MULTI OR ET MATIÈRES PREMIÈRES       FR0000978868

FEDERAL MULTI OR ET MATIÈRES PREMIÈRES
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 21/01
41.76 EUR   -0.48%
 SynthèsePerformancesGraphiquesCommunautéCompositionCaractéristiques 
Partenaires
Stratégie du fonds géré par FEDERAL FINANCE GESTION
L'objectif de gestion du FCP est d'obtenir, à moyen long terme, une performance supérieure à l'indice de référence composé du FTSE Gold Mines TR Index (34%), du MSCI Energy NR (33%) et du MSCI Metals & Mining NR (33%), à travers la gestion dynamique d'un portefeuille investi en parts et/ou actions d'OPCVM.
Performances du fonds : Federal Multi Or et Matières Premières
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 21-01-2021
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds +5.96% +6.69% +8.92% +4.19% +5.14% +4.85% -
Catégorie 6.23% 7.89% 22.11% 22.26% 12.67% 11.32% -
Indice 6.98% 8.6% 23.56% 19.83% -0.6% 3.94% -
Plus
Autres fonds de la catégorie: Actions Secteur Ressources Naturelles
 Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTaille
Agora Materials Q2.12%0.00%NC0 M EUR
Agora Materials R2.02%8.90%NC0 M EUR
Allianz Global Metals and Mining A EUR6.88%9.81%NC6 M EUR
Allianz Global Metals and Mining AT EUR6.89%9.82%NC19 M EUR
Allianz Global Metals and Mining I EUR6.96%12.76%NC4 M EUR
Allianz Global Metals and Mining IT EUR6.96%12.78%NC187 M EUR
Allianz Rohstofffonds A EUR6.87%9.63%NC0 M EUR
Allianz Rohstofffonds P EUR6.93%12.39%NC0 M EUR
Alma Recurrent Global Natural Res I EUR7.56%0.00%NC23 M EUR
ALTIS Fund Global Resources B5.44%1.39%NC0 M EUR
Plus de fonds




Gestion
Société de gestion Federal Finance Gestion
Date de création 02-12-1983

Gérant Depuis
Hervé Fournial 05-12-2013
Gilles Serra 02-12-2012
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 02-12-1983
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique FCP
Catégorie AMF Actions internationales
Catégorie Morningstar Actions Secteur Ressources Naturelles
Zone d'investissement Global
Benchmark -FTSE Gold Mines TR USD 34%
-MSCI World/Energy NR EUR 33%
-MSCI World/Metals&Mining NR LCL 33%
Actifs nets de la part 16 M EUR au 31-12-2020
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur CACEIS Bank
Commisaire aux comptes Mazars
Volatilité au 31-12-2020
Ecart-type 3 ans 26.59%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans 0.15
Performance moyenne 3 ans 4.85%
