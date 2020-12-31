Stratégie du fonds géré par FEDERAL FINANCE GESTION L'objectif de gestion du FCP est d'obtenir, à moyen long terme, une performance supérieure à l'indice de référence composé du FTSE Gold Mines TR Index (34%), du MSCI Energy NR (33%) et du MSCI Metals & Mining NR (33%), à travers la gestion dynamique d'un portefeuille investi en parts et/ou actions d'OPCVM.

Performances du fonds : Federal Multi Or et Matières Premières

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 21-01-2021 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds +5.96% +6.69% +8.92% +4.19% +5.14% +4.85% - Catégorie 6.23% 7.89% 22.11% 22.26% 12.67% 11.32% - Indice 6.98% 8.6% 23.56% 19.83% -0.6% 3.94% -

