Accueil Zonebourse  >  Fonds ou OPCVM  >  Fonds  >  Fidelity MSCI Europe Indx EUR P Acc H       IE00BYX5ML46

FIDELITY MSCI EUROPE INDX EUR P ACC H
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 11/12
5.5 EUR   -0.68%
 SynthèsePerformancesGraphiquesCommunautéCompositionCaractéristiques 
Stratégie du fonds géré par FIL FUND MANAGEMENT (IRELAND) LIMITED
Le Compartiment a pour objectif de générer un rendement total qui prend en compte le capital et les revenus et qui reflète le rendement de l'Indice MSCI Europe Index, avant prélèvement des frais et dépenses. Pour les Catégories d'actions à devise couverte, le rendement sera couvert par rapport à la devise de référence de la Catégorie concernée. Pour de plus amples informations sur les objectifs, veuillez consulter le Document d'informations clés pour l'investisseur (DICI) et le Prospectus.
Performances du fonds : Fidelity MSCI Europe Indx EUR P Acc H
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 11-12-2020
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds -3.54% +1.02% +6.23% +11.37% -1.22% - +10.02%
Catégorie 5.78% -2.25% 5.65% 1.86% 3.47% -3.69% -
Plus
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
Fidelity MSCI Europe Indx EUR P Acc-5.24%0.00%NC13M EUR0.1%
Fidelity MSCI Europe Indx EUR P Acc H-3.54%0.00%NC8M EUR0.15%
Fidelity MSCI Europe Indx GBP P Acc H-10.82%0.00%NC0M GBP0.15%
Fidelity MSCI Europe Indx USD P Acc-5.24%0.00%NC0M USD0.06%
Fidelity MSCI Europe Indx PLN P Acc-5.23%0.00%NC0M PLN0%
Fidelity MSCI Europe Indx PLN P Acc H-7.33%0.00%NC0M PLN0%
Gestion
Société de gestion FIL Fund Management (Ireland) Limited
Date de création 20-03-2018

Gérant Depuis
Patrick Waddell 20-03-2018
Description
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 20-03-2018
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique Open Ended Investment Company
Catégorie Morningstar Actions Secteur Autres
Zone d'investissement Europe
Benchmark MSCI Europe NR EUR 100%
Actifs nets de la part 8 M EUR au 30-11-2020
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur Brown Brothers Harriman Trustee Services
Commisaire aux comptes PriceWaterhouseCoopers (Ireland)
Volatilité au 30-11-2020
Ecart-type 1 an: 24.41%
Ratio de Sharpe 1 an 0.02
Performance moyenne 1 an -1.22
