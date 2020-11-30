Stratégie du fonds géré par FIL FUND MANAGEMENT (IRELAND) LIMITED Le Compartiment a pour objectif de générer un rendement total qui prend en compte le capital et les revenus et qui reflète le rendement de l'Indice MSCI World Index, avant prélèvement des frais et dépenses. Pour les Catégories d'actions à devise couverte, le rendement sera couvert par rapport à la devise de référence de la Catégorie concernée. Pour de plus amples informations sur les objectifs, veuillez consulter le Document d'informations clés pour l'investisseur (DICI) et le Prospectus.

Performances du fonds : Fidelity MSCI World Index EUR P Acc H

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 11-12-2020 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds +9.74% +2.97% +9.87% +19.81% +12.25% - +24.22% Catégorie 5.78% -2.25% 5.65% 1.86% 3.47% -3.69% -

Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.