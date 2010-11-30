|
|
|Stratégie du fonds géré par VATEL CAPITAL
Le Fonds a pour objectif la constitution d'un portefeuille de participations dans des Petites et Moyennes Entreprises.
|
|Performances du fonds : FIP Kallisté Capital 3 A A/I
|
|
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 30-11-2020
|
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
| -
| -
| -
|+2.2%
|-47.54%
|-47.88%
|-43.47%
|Catégorie
|
5.78%
|
-2.25%
|
5.65%
|
1.86%
|
3.47%
|
-3.69%
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PEA
|NON
|
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|30-11-2010
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
|
FIP
|
Catégorie AMF
|
Non Classifié
|
Catégorie Morningstar
|
Actions Secteur Autres
|
Zone d'investissement
|France
|
Benchmark
|N/A 100%
|
Actifs nets de la part
|13 M EUR au 31-05-2020
|
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|Banque Fédérative du Crédit Mutuel
|Commisaire aux comptes
|PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit Fr