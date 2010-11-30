Stratégie du fonds géré par VATEL CAPITAL Le Fonds a pour objectif la constitution d'un portefeuille de participations dans des Petites et Moyennes Entreprises.

Performances du fonds : FIP Kallisté Capital 3 A A/I

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 30-11-2020 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds - - - +2.2% -47.54% -47.88% -43.47% Catégorie 5.78% -2.25% 5.65% 1.86% 3.47% -3.69% -

