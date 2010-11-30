Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Fonds ou OPCVM  >  Fonds  >  FIP Kallisté Capital 3 A A/I       FR0010929141

FIP KALLISTÉ CAPITAL 3 A A/I
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 30/11
56.53 EUR   --.--%
Stratégie du fonds géré par VATEL CAPITAL
Le Fonds a pour objectif la constitution d'un portefeuille de participations dans des Petites et Moyennes Entreprises.
Performances du fonds : FIP Kallisté Capital 3 A A/I
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 30-11-2020
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds - - - +2.2% -47.54% -47.88% -43.47%
Catégorie 5.78% -2.25% 5.65% 1.86% 3.47% -3.69% -
Plus
Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Gestion
Société de gestion Vatel Capital
Date de création 30-11-2010
Description
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 30-11-2010
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique FIP
Catégorie AMF Non Classifié
Catégorie Morningstar Actions Secteur Autres
Zone d'investissement France
Benchmark N/A 100%
Actifs nets de la part 13 M EUR au 31-05-2020
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur Banque Fédérative du Crédit Mutuel
Commisaire aux comptes PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit Fr
