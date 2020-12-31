Stratégie du fonds géré par FUNDSHARE FUND MANAGEMENT B.V. The Sub-Fund qualifies as a Short-Term VNAV MMF, which can be used by the clients of investment firm DeGiro to hold liquidity. Additionally, the Sub-Fund is set up as a Qualifying Money Market Fund. In line therewith, the investment objective of the Sub-Fund is to preserve the net asset value of the Sub-Fund at the value of the initial capital invested by the Participants plus earnings and offer returns in line with the CHF money market rates. ? The Sub-Fund is not a guaranteed investment and is different from an investment in deposits. The principal invested in the SubFund is capable of fluctuation and the risk of loss of the principal is to be borne by the Participant. The Sub-Fund does not rely on external support for guaranteeing the liquidity of the Sub-Fund or stabilising the NAV per unit. Performances du fonds : FSUU CHF Cash Performances Historiques Glissantes au 29-01-2021 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds - +0.16% -1.37% -0.94% -1.82% +4.52% -5.87%







Gestion Société de gestion FundShare Fund Management B.V. Date de création 17-07-2015

Gérant Depuis Jan-Jaap Surie 17-07-2015 Description PEA

NON PEA PME

NON Date de création 17-07-2015 Devise CHF Structure Juridique Unit Trust Catégorie Morningstar Monétaires CHF Benchmark CHF Overnight rate CHF 100%

Actifs nets de la part 39 M CHF au 31-12-2020 Fréquence des VL Quotidienne Volatilité au 31-12-2020 Ecart-type 3 ans 4.6% Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans 0.52 Performance moyenne 3 ans 4.52%