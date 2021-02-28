Connexion
FSUU DKK CASH
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 17/03
0.98 DKK   --.--%
Stratégie du fonds géré par FUNDSHARE FUND MANAGEMENT B.V.
The Sub-Fund qualifies as a Short-Term VNAV MMF, which can be used by the clients of investment firm DeGiro to hold liquidity. Additionally, the Sub-Fund is set up as a Qualifying Money Market Fund. In line therewith, the investment objective of the Sub-Fund is to preserve the net asset value of the Sub-Fund at the value of the initial capital invested by the Participants plus earnings and offer returns in line with the DKK money market rates. ? The Sub-Fund is not a guaranteed investment and is different from an investment in deposits. The principal invested in the SubFund is capable of fluctuation and the risk of loss of the principal is to be borne by the Participant. The Sub-Fund does not rely on external support for guaranteeing the liquidity of the Sub-Fund or stabilising the NAV per unit.
Gestion
Société de gestion FundShare Fund Management B.V.
Date de création 06-01-2015

Gérant Depuis
Jan-Jaap Surie 06-01-2015
Description
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 06-01-2015
Devise DKK
Structure Juridique Unit Trust
Catégorie Morningstar Monétaires Autres Devises
Benchmark DKK Overnight rate DKK 100%
Actifs nets de la part 52 M DKK au 28-02-2021
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Volatilité au 28-02-2021
Ecart-type 3 ans 0.47%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans -0.6
Performance moyenne 3 ans -2.15%
