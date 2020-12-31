Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Fonds ou OPCVM  >  Fonds  >  G Fund Avenir Small Cap NC       LU1611031870

G FUND AVENIR SMALL CAP NC
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 22/01
127.38 EUR   -0.95%
 SynthèsePerformancesGraphiquesCommunautéCompositionCaractéristiques 
Partenaires
Stratégie du fonds géré par GROUPAMA ASSET MANAGEMENT
L'objectif de gestion de ce Compartiment est d'obtenir une performance supérieure à celle de l'indicateur de référence, le MSCI EMU Micro Cap (dividendes nets réinvestis), par le biais d'une gestion active.
Performances du fonds : G Fund Avenir Small Cap NC
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 22-01-2021
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds +5.8% +8.39% +23.08% +28.97% +25.2% +18% +27.38%
Catégorie 4.9% 8.24% 16.62% 19.51% 12.79% 19.33% -
Plus
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
G Fund Avenir Small Cap IC5.80%20.60%5M EUR1.5%
G Fund Avenir Small Cap NC5.80%18.00%3M EUR2.5%
G Fund Avenir Small Cap RC5.45%0.00%NC0M EUR0%
G Fund Avenir Small Cap G5.86%20.71%NC0M EUR0%
G Fund Avenir Small Cap OD5.87%0.00%NC0M EUR0%
Autres fonds de la catégorie: Actions Zone Euro Petites Cap.
 Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTaille
Actys 3 A/I4.80%4.65%NC22 M EUR
Advanced Small Caps Euro IC2.11%22.82%NC3 M EUR
Advanced Small Caps Euro ID2.12%23.49%NC0 M EUR
Advanced Small Caps Euro RC3.28%24.36%NC0 M EUR
Advanced Small Caps Euro RD2.09%22.45%NC0 M EUR
Amundi Actions PME C3.30%10.72%NC476 M EUR
Amundi Actions PME ESR F3.34%12.72%NC14 M EUR
Amundi Actions PME SC4.13%14.31%NC114 M EUR
Amundi Europe Microcaps I C/D3.34%5.95%NC5 M EUR
Amundi Europe Microcaps I2 C/D3.44%8.69%NC53 M EUR
Plus de fonds




Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Gestion
Société de gestion Groupama Asset Management
Date de création 31-05-2017

Gérant Depuis
Cyril De Vanssay de Blavous 31-05-2017
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 OUI
PEA PME
 OUI
Date de création 31-05-2017
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique SICAV
Catégorie AMF Fonds étrangers
Catégorie Morningstar Actions Zone Euro Petites Cap.
Benchmark MSCI EMU Micro NR EUR 100%
Actifs nets de la part 3 M EUR au 31-12-2020
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur CACEIS Bank, Luxembourg Branch
Commisaire aux comptes PricewaterhouseCoopers SARL
Volatilité au 31-12-2020
Ecart-type 3 ans 23.89%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans 0.36
Performance moyenne 3 ans 18%
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ