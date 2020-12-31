|
|
|Stratégie du fonds géré par GROUPAMA ASSET MANAGEMENT
L'objectif de gestion de ce Compartiment est d'obtenir une performance supérieure à celle de l'indicateur de référence, le MSCI EMU Micro Cap (dividendes nets réinvestis), par le biais d'une gestion active.
|
|Performances du fonds : G Fund Avenir Small Cap NC
|
|
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 22-01-2021
|
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|+5.8%
|+8.39%
|+23.08%
|+28.97%
|+25.2%
|+18%
|+27.38%
|Catégorie
|
4.9%
|
8.24%
|
16.62%
|
19.51%
|
12.79%
|
19.33%
|
-
|
|
|Autres fonds de la catégorie: Actions Zone Euro Petites Cap.
|
|
|
|
|Notation Morningstar
|
|
PEA
|OUI
|
PEA PME
|OUI
|Date de création
|31-05-2017
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
|
SICAV
|
Catégorie AMF
|
Fonds étrangers
|
Catégorie Morningstar
|
Actions Zone Euro Petites Cap.
|
Benchmark
|MSCI EMU Micro NR EUR 100%
|
Actifs nets de la part
|3 M EUR au 31-12-2020
|
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|CACEIS Bank, Luxembourg Branch
|Commisaire aux comptes
|PricewaterhouseCoopers SARL
|Ecart-type 3 ans
|23.89%
|Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans
|0.36
|Performance moyenne 3 ans
|18%