Stratégie du fonds géré par GROUPAMA ASSET MANAGEMENT L'objectif de gestion de ce Compartiment est d'obtenir une performance supérieure à celle de l'indicateur de référence, le MSCI EMU Micro Cap (dividendes nets réinvestis), par le biais d'une gestion active.

Performances du fonds : G Fund Avenir Small Cap NC

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 22-01-2021 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds +5.8% +8.39% +23.08% +28.97% +25.2% +18% +27.38% Catégorie 4.9% 8.24% 16.62% 19.51% 12.79% 19.33% -

