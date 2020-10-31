Connexion
Gan Equilibre IC       FR0010271395

GAN EQUILIBRE IC
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 01/12
1701.59 EUR   -0.46%
 SynthèsePerformancesGraphiquesCommunautéCompositionCaractéristiques 
Partenaires
Stratégie du fonds géré par GROUPAMA ASSET MANAGEMENT
Son objectif de gestion est d'obtenir, au travers d'une gestion de type profilé, une performance supérieure à celle de l'indicateur composite indicatif suivant : 50% MSCI World couvert en Euro clôture J-1 (dividendes nets réinvestis), 50% Barclays Capital Euro Aggregate clôture J-1 (coupons réinvestis). Sa performance pourra être différente de celle de son maître, le FCP GROUPAMA EQUILIBRE (part F), compte tenu de ses propres frais de gestion et de son indicateur de référence.
Performances du fonds : Gan Equilibre IC
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 01-12-2020
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds -0.94% +3.98% +2.39% +7.85% -0.61% +6.81% -
Catégorie 0.97% 5.19% 3.4% 7.77% 1.9% 6.86% -
Plus
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
Gan Equilibre IC-0.94%6.81%156M EUR0.35%
Gan Equilibre N-1.04%6.46%69M EUR0.85%
Gan Equilibre ID-0.94%6.81%99M EUR0.35%
Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Gestion
Société de gestion Groupama Asset Management
Date de création 22-06-2004

Gérant Depuis
Gregory Molinaro 25-06-2015
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 22-06-2004
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique FCP
Catégorie AMF Non Classifié
Catégorie Morningstar Allocation EUR Modérée - International
Zone d'investissement Global
Benchmark -MSCI World 100% Hdg NR EUR 50%
-BBgBarc Euro Agg Bond TR EUR 50%
Actifs nets de la part 156 M EUR au 31-10-2020
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur CACEIS Bank
Commisaire aux comptes Deloitte & Associés
Volatilité au 31-10-2020
Ecart-type 3 ans 11.22%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans 0.19
Performance moyenne 3 ans 6.81%
