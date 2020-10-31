Stratégie du fonds géré par GROUPAMA ASSET MANAGEMENT Son objectif de gestion est d'obtenir, au travers d'une gestion de type profilé, une performance supérieure à celle de l'indicateur composite indicatif suivant : 50% MSCI World couvert en Euro clôture J-1 (dividendes nets réinvestis), 50% Barclays Capital Euro Aggregate clôture J-1 (coupons réinvestis). Sa performance pourra être différente de celle de son maître, le FCP GROUPAMA EQUILIBRE (part F), compte tenu de ses propres frais de gestion et de son indicateur de référence.

Performances du fonds : Gan Equilibre IC

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 01-12-2020 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds -0.94% +3.98% +2.39% +7.85% -0.61% +6.81% - Catégorie 0.97% 5.19% 3.4% 7.77% 1.9% 6.86% -

Parts du fonds Nom 1er Jan 3 ans Notation Taille Frais Gan Equilibre IC -0.94% 6.81% 156M EUR 0.35% Gan Equilibre N -1.04% 6.46% 69M EUR 0.85% Gan Equilibre ID -0.94% 6.81% 99M EUR 0.35%

