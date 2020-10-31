|
|
|Stratégie du fonds géré par GROUPAMA ASSET MANAGEMENT
L'objectif de gestion est d'obtenir une performance supérieure à celle de l'indicateur de référence, le MSCI EMU Small Cap clôture (dividendes nets réinvestis) après déduction des frais de gestion.
|
|Performances du fonds : Groupama Avenir Euro N
|
|
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 12-11-2020
|
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|+13.1%
|-0.44%
|+6.34%
|+19.17%
|+17.73%
|+32.63%
|+292.45%
|Catégorie
|
-6.1%
|
1.63%
|
1.82%
|
17.48%
|
-3.62%
|
-1.56%
|
-
|
|
|Autres fonds de la catégorie: Actions Zone Euro Moyennes Cap.
|
|
|
|
|Notation Morningstar
|
|
PEA
|OUI
|
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|25-04-2006
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
|
FCP
|
Catégorie AMF
|
Actions de la zone Euro
|
Catégorie Morningstar
|
Actions Zone Euro Moyennes Cap.
|
Zone d'investissement
|Eurozone
|
Benchmark
|MSCI EMU Small Cap NR EUR 100%
|
Actifs nets de la part
|349 M EUR au 31-10-2020
|
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|CACEIS Bank
|Commisaire aux comptes
|Deloitte & Associés
|Ecart-type 3 ans
|20.34%
|Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans
|0.42
|Performance moyenne 3 ans
|32.63%