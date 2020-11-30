Stratégie du fonds géré par GROUPAMA ASSET MANAGEMENT L'objectif de gestion est d'obtenir, au travers d'une gestion de type profilé, une performance supérieure à celle de l'indicateur composite indicatif suivant : 50% MSCI World couvert en Euro clôture (dividendes nets réinvestis), 50% Barclays Capital Euro Aggregate clôture (coupons réinvestis).

Performances du fonds : Groupama Equilibre N

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 03-12-2020 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds -0.59% +4.05% +2.79% +6.9% +0.72% +6.64% +103.98% Catégorie 1.05% 3.79% 3.25% 6.55% 2.88% 6.95% -

