Stratégie du fonds géré par GROUPAMA ASSET MANAGEMENT L'objectif de gestion est d'obtenir, au travers d'une gestion de type profilé, une performance supérieure à celle de l'indicateur de référence composite suivant : 10% MSCI World couvert en Euro clôture (dividendes nets réinvestis), 40% Barclays Capital Euro Aggregate clôture (coupons réinvestis), 50% EONIA capitalisé.

Performances du fonds : Groupama Prudence N

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 30-11-2020 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds +0.67% +1.54% +1.49% +4.02% +0.63% +1.53% +54.19% Catégorie 0.47% 2.7% 2.05% 4.73% 0.84% 3.32% -

Parts du fonds Nom 1er Jan 3 ans Notation Taille Frais Groupama Prudence F 0.99% 2.60% 158M EUR 0.8% Groupama Prudence N 0.67% 1.53% 208M EUR 1.15%

Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.