Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Fonds ou OPCVM  >  Fonds  >  Groupama Prudence N       FR0010013953

GROUPAMA PRUDENCE N
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 30/11
154.19 EUR   -0.15%
 SynthèsePerformancesGraphiquesCommunautéCompositionCaractéristiques 
Partenaires
Stratégie du fonds géré par GROUPAMA ASSET MANAGEMENT
L'objectif de gestion est d'obtenir, au travers d'une gestion de type profilé, une performance supérieure à celle de l'indicateur de référence composite suivant : 10% MSCI World couvert en Euro clôture (dividendes nets réinvestis), 40% Barclays Capital Euro Aggregate clôture (coupons réinvestis), 50% EONIA capitalisé.
Performances du fonds : Groupama Prudence N
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 30-11-2020
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds +0.67% +1.54% +1.49% +4.02% +0.63% +1.53% +54.19%
Catégorie 0.47% 2.7% 2.05% 4.73% 0.84% 3.32% -
Plus
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
Groupama Prudence F0.99%2.60%158M EUR0.8%
Groupama Prudence N0.67%1.53%208M EUR1.15%
Autres fonds de la catégorie: Allocation EUR Prudente
 Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTaille
29 Haussmann Euro Rendement C-0.94%3.66%NC977 M EUR
29 Haussmann Euro Rendement I-0.55%4.80%NC52 M EUR
8a+ Latemar Q-2.09%1.17%NC0 M EUR
8a+ Latemar R-2.78%-1.15%NC0 M EUR
8a+ Nextam Obbligazionario Misto R2.15%6.36%NC0 M EUR
AAF-Sustainable Profile 2 A EUR Acc1.00%1.76%NC22 M EUR
AAF-Sustainable Profile 2 F EUR Acc1.40%4.66%NC0 M EUR
AAF-Sustainable Profile 2 I EUR Acc1.48%3.98%NC1 M EUR
AAM Opportunistic Flex Bond R1.09%2.14%NC0 M EUR
Abanca Gestión Conservador FI0.11%-0.13%NC0 M EUR
Plus de fonds




Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Gestion
Société de gestion Groupama Asset Management
Date de création 31-01-2001

Gérant Depuis
Benjamin HUCHET 05-10-2015
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 31-01-2001
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique FCP
Catégorie AMF Non Classifié
Catégorie Morningstar Allocation EUR Prudente
Zone d'investissement Eurozone
Benchmark -MSCI World 100% Hdg NR EUR 10%
-EONIA Capitalisé Jour TR EUR 50%
-BBgBarc Euro Agg Bond TR EUR 40%
Actifs nets de la part 208 M EUR au 30-11-2020
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur CACEIS Bank
Commisaire aux comptes Deloitte & Associés
Volatilité au 30-11-2020
Ecart-type 3 ans 4.09%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans 0.25
Performance moyenne 3 ans 1.53%
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ