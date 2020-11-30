|
|
|Stratégie du fonds géré par GROUPAMA ASSET MANAGEMENT
L'objectif de gestion est d'obtenir, au travers d'une gestion de type profilé, une performance supérieure à celle de l'indicateur de référence composite suivant : 10% MSCI World couvert en Euro clôture (dividendes nets réinvestis), 40% Barclays Capital Euro Aggregate clôture (coupons réinvestis), 50% EONIA capitalisé.
|
|Performances du fonds : Groupama Prudence N
|
|
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 30-11-2020
|
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|+0.67%
|+1.54%
|+1.49%
|+4.02%
|+0.63%
|+1.53%
|+54.19%
|Catégorie
|
0.47%
|
2.7%
|
2.05%
|
4.73%
|
0.84%
|
3.32%
|
-
|
|
|Autres fonds de la catégorie: Allocation EUR Prudente
|
|
|
|
|Notation Morningstar
|
|
PEA
|NON
|
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|31-01-2001
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
|
FCP
|
Catégorie AMF
|
Non Classifié
|
Catégorie Morningstar
|
Allocation EUR Prudente
|
Zone d'investissement
|Eurozone
|
Benchmark
|-MSCI World 100% Hdg NR EUR 10%
-EONIA Capitalisé Jour TR EUR 50%
-BBgBarc Euro Agg Bond TR EUR 40%
|
Actifs nets de la part
|208 M EUR au 30-11-2020
|
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|CACEIS Bank
|Commisaire aux comptes
|Deloitte & Associés
|Ecart-type 3 ans
|4.09%
|Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans
|0.25
|Performance moyenne 3 ans
|1.53%