Stratégie du fonds géré par HMG FINANCE Le fonds a pour objectif de réaliser une performance nette de frais supérieure à celle de l'indice CAC Small, sur la durée de placement recommandée de 5 ans.

Performances du fonds : HMG Découvertes D A/I

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 21-04-2021 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds +9% +1.22% +5.5% +24.18% +43.66% +6.49% - Catégorie 13.79% 0.12% 9.85% 45.34% 71.76% -11.35% - Indice 9.45% 2.77% 7.89% 25.06% 44.93% 6.38% -

Parts du fonds Nom 1er Jan 3 ans Notation Taille Frais HMG Découvertes C 8.73% 3.94% 45M EUR 2.35% HMG Découvertes D A/I 9.00% 6.49% 56M EUR 1.5%

