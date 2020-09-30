|
|
|Stratégie du fonds géré par CA INDOSUEZ GESTION
Le fonds a pour objectif de participer à l'évolution des marchés des actions internationales par le biais d'une gestion discrétionnaire, majoritairement orientée dans des secteurs exploitant, développant et/ou commercialisant des biens réels tels que les ressources naturelles, les infrastructures et l'immobilier.
|
|Performances du fonds : Indosuez Biens Réels C
|
|
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 29-10-2020
|
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|-14.53%
|-1.99%
|-4.36%
|-3.24%
|-12.05%
|-2.53%
|+51.53%
|Catégorie
|
-6.08%
|
-1.65%
|
0.44%
|
5.31%
|
-1.48%
|
10.28%
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Notation Morningstar
|
|
PEA
|NON
|
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|25-01-2010
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
|
FCP
|
Catégorie AMF
|
Actions internationales
|
Catégorie Morningstar
|
Actions International Gdes Cap. Mixte
|
Zone d'investissement
|Global
|
Benchmark
|-S&P Global Infrastructure NR USD 17%
-FTSE Gold Mines TR USD 5%
-MSCI World/Utilities NR EUR 17%
-MSCI World/Energy NR EUR 17%
-MSCI World/Metals & Mining NR USD 10%
-FTSE EPRA Nareit Global NR EUR 17%
-MSCI World/Materials NR USD 17%
|
Actifs nets de la part
|27 M EUR au 30-09-2020
|
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|CACEIS Bank
|Commisaire aux comptes
|PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit Fr
|Ecart-type 3 ans
|14.88%
|Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans
|0.16
|Performance moyenne 3 ans
|-2.53%