Indosuez Biens Réels C       FR0010833798

INDOSUEZ BIENS RÉELS C
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 29/10
151.53 EUR   +1.54%
 SynthèsePerformancesGraphiquesCommunautéCompositionCaractéristiques 
Stratégie du fonds géré par CA INDOSUEZ GESTION
Le fonds a pour objectif de participer à l'évolution des marchés des actions internationales par le biais d'une gestion discrétionnaire, majoritairement orientée dans des secteurs exploitant, développant et/ou commercialisant des biens réels tels que les ressources naturelles, les infrastructures et l'immobilier.
Performances du fonds : Indosuez Biens Réels C
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 29-10-2020
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds -14.53% -1.99% -4.36% -3.24% -12.05% -2.53% +51.53%
Catégorie -6.08% -1.65% 0.44% 5.31% -1.48% 10.28% -
Plus
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
Indosuez Biens Réels C-14.53%-2.53%27M EUR1.65%
Indosuez Biens Réels D-14.69%-2.63%0M EUR1.65%
Indosuez Biens Réels G-16.62%0.00%NC0M EUR1.15%
Autres fonds de la catégorie: Actions International Gdes Cap. Mixte
 Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTaille
(LF) FoF Equity Blend Interamerican4.60%0.00%NC0 M EUR
1895 Wereld Aandelen Enhanced Index D0.00%0.00%NC0 M EUR
1895 Wereld Multifactor Aandelen D0.00%0.00%NC0 M EUR
29 Haussmann Sélection Monde C-8.10%4.04%NC513 M EUR
29 Haussmann Sélection Monde I-7.41%0.00%NC28 M EUR
29 Haussmann Stratégie Globale Actions-7.81%4.19%NC17 M EUR
3 Banken Dividende+Nachhaltigkeit 2022 R-3.85%0.50%NC0 M EUR
3 Banken Strategie Wachstum T-3.49%15.02%NC0 M EUR
AAF-Global Sustainable Equities A -3.63%17.95%NC0 M EUR
AAF-Global Sustainable Equities C -3.11%20.29%NC90 M EUR
Plus de fonds




Gestion
Société de gestion CA Indosuez Gestion
Date de création 25-01-2010

Gérant Depuis
Sophie Pons 25-01-2010
Grégory Steiner 25-01-2010
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 25-01-2010
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique FCP
Catégorie AMF Actions internationales
Catégorie Morningstar Actions International Gdes Cap. Mixte
Zone d'investissement Global
Benchmark -S&P Global Infrastructure NR USD 17%
-FTSE Gold Mines TR USD 5%
-MSCI World/Utilities NR EUR 17%
-MSCI World/Energy NR EUR 17%
-MSCI World/Metals & Mining NR USD 10%
-FTSE EPRA Nareit Global NR EUR 17%
-MSCI World/Materials NR USD 17%
Actifs nets de la part 27 M EUR au 30-09-2020
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur CACEIS Bank
Commisaire aux comptes PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit Fr
Volatilité au 30-09-2020
Ecart-type 3 ans 14.88%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans 0.16
Performance moyenne 3 ans -2.53%
