Stratégie du fonds géré par CA INDOSUEZ GESTION Le fonds a pour objectif de participer à l'évolution des marchés des actions internationales par le biais d'une gestion discrétionnaire, majoritairement orientée dans des secteurs exploitant, développant et/ou commercialisant des biens réels tels que les ressources naturelles, les infrastructures et l'immobilier.

Performances du fonds : Indosuez Biens Réels C

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 29-10-2020 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds -14.53% -1.99% -4.36% -3.24% -12.05% -2.53% +51.53% Catégorie -6.08% -1.65% 0.44% 5.31% -1.48% 10.28% -

