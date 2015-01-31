Connexion
ISHARES CORE  GOVT BOND ETF EUR DIST

(IEGA)
Pas de cours disponible
-- GBP   -0.05%
Stratégie du fonds géré par BLACKROCK ASSET MANAGEMENT IRELAND - ETF
iShares Euro Treasury Bond est un fonds indiciel coté (ETF) qui vise à répliquer le plus fidèlement possible les performances de l'indice Euro Treasury Bond. L'ETF investit dans des titres physiques de l'indice. L'indice Euro Treasury Bond offre une exposition à des emprunts d'Etat notés 'investment grade' libellés en euro émis sur le marché des euro-obligations et les marchés nationaux de la zone euro. Cet indice n'inclut que des obligations assorties d'une durée de vie résiduelle jusqu'à l'échéance d'au moins un an et avec un montant minimal d'encours de 300 millions d'euros.
Performances du fonds : iShares Core  Govt Bond ETF EUR Dist
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 24-08-2020
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds +3.04% +0.47% +2.51% +0.23% +0.46% +11.09% +60.41%
Catégorie 1.87% 0.3% 2.16% -0.11% -0.28% 6.88% -
Indice 3.23% 0.49% 2.55% 0.28% 0.58% 11.46% -
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
IShares Core  Govt Bond ETF EUR Dist3.04%11.09%1121M EUR0.2%
IShares Core  Govt Bond ETF CHF Hdg Acc0.00%0.00%NC0M CHF0%
Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Gestion
Société de gestion BlackRock Asset Management Ireland - ETF
Date de création 17-04-2009

Gérant Depuis
Not Disclosed 19-01-2015
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 17-04-2009
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique Open Ended Investment Company
Catégorie AMF Fonds étrangers
Catégorie Morningstar Obligations EUR Emprunts d'Etat
Zone d'investissement Europe
Place de cotation Europe
Benchmark BBgBarc Euro Agg Treasury TR EUR 100%
Actifs nets de la part 1256 M EUR au 31-01-2018
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur State Street Custodial Services (Ireland
Commisaire aux comptes PriceWaterhouseCoopers (Ireland)
Commercialisateur BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
Volatilité au 31-01-2015
Ecart-type 3 ans 3.32%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans 2.46
Performance moyenne 3 ans 11.09%
