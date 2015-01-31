Stratégie du fonds géré par BLACKROCK ASSET MANAGEMENT IRELAND - ETF iShares Euro Treasury Bond est un fonds indiciel coté (ETF) qui vise à répliquer le plus fidèlement possible les performances de l'indice Euro Treasury Bond. L'ETF investit dans des titres physiques de l'indice. L'indice Euro Treasury Bond offre une exposition à des emprunts d'Etat notés 'investment grade' libellés en euro émis sur le marché des euro-obligations et les marchés nationaux de la zone euro. Cet indice n'inclut que des obligations assorties d'une durée de vie résiduelle jusqu'à l'échéance d'au moins un an et avec un montant minimal d'encours de 300 millions d'euros.

Performances du fonds : iShares Core  Govt Bond ETF EUR Dist

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 24-08-2020 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds +3.04% +0.47% +2.51% +0.23% +0.46% +11.09% +60.41% Catégorie 1.87% 0.3% 2.16% -0.11% -0.28% 6.88% - Indice 3.23% 0.49% 2.55% 0.28% 0.58% 11.46% -

Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.