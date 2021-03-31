Stratégie du fonds géré par UBS LA MAISON DE GESTION L'objectif du Fonds est de procurer sur la durée de placement recommandée, un rendement supérieur à l'EONIA capitalisé + 3%, minoré des frais de fonctionnement et de gestion réels, différents pour chaque catégorie de parts et pouvant s'élever au maximum à 0,60% pour la part J, à 0,80% pour la part I et à 1,55% pour la part R.

Performances du fonds : LMdG Opportunités Monde 50 (EUR) R

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 13-04-2021 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds +2.73% +0.44% +1.76% +7.08% +18.2% +10.38% +75.19% Catégorie 4.8% 1.67% 2.74% 8.31% 19.7% 13.64% -

