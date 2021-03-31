|
|
|Stratégie du fonds géré par UBS LA MAISON DE GESTION
L'objectif du Fonds est de procurer sur la durée de placement recommandée, un rendement supérieur à l'EONIA capitalisé + 3%, minoré des frais de fonctionnement et de gestion réels, différents pour chaque catégorie de parts et pouvant s'élever au maximum à 0,60% pour la part J, à 0,80% pour la part I et à 1,55% pour la part R.
|
|Performances du fonds : LMdG Opportunités Monde 50 (EUR) R
|
|
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 13-04-2021
|
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|+2.73%
|+0.44%
|+1.76%
|+7.08%
|+18.2%
|+10.38%
|+75.19%
|Catégorie
|
4.8%
|
1.67%
|
2.74%
|
8.31%
|
19.7%
|
13.64%
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Notation Morningstar
|
|
PEA
|NON
|
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|15-04-2005
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
|
FCP
|
Catégorie AMF
|
Non Classifié
|
Catégorie Morningstar
|
Allocation EUR Flexible - International
|
Zone d'investissement
|Global
|
Benchmark
|EONIA Capitalisé +3% 100%
|
Actifs nets de la part
|152 M EUR au 31-03-2021
|
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|CACEIS Bank
|Commisaire aux comptes
|Cabinet Fidus
|Ecart-type 3 ans
|9.17%
|Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans
|0.46
|Performance moyenne 3 ans
|10.38%