       FR0010172437

LMDG OPPORTUNITÉS MONDE 50 (EUR) R
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 13/04
1751.88 EUR   +0.06%
Stratégie du fonds géré par UBS LA MAISON DE GESTION
L'objectif du Fonds est de procurer sur la durée de placement recommandée, un rendement supérieur à l'EONIA capitalisé + 3%, minoré des frais de fonctionnement et de gestion réels, différents pour chaque catégorie de parts et pouvant s'élever au maximum à 0,60% pour la part J, à 0,80% pour la part I et à 1,55% pour la part R.
Performances du fonds : LMdG Opportunités Monde 50 (EUR) R
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 13-04-2021
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds +2.73% +0.44% +1.76% +7.08% +18.2% +10.38% +75.19%
Catégorie 4.8% 1.67% 2.74% 8.31% 19.7% 13.64% -
Plus
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
LMdG Opportunités Monde 50 (EUR) I2.93%12.75%18M EUR0.8%
LMdG Opportunités Monde 50 (EUR) J2.98%13.67%8M EUR0.6%
LMdG Opportunités Monde 50 (EUR) R2.73%10.38%152M EUR1.55%
Autres fonds de la catégorie: Allocation EUR Flexible - International
 Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTaille
(LF) FoF ESG Focus Private Banking6.43%30.02%NC0 M EUR
1 Kessler Global FI-8.21%-32.09%NC0 M EUR
1A Global Value8.12%24.45%NC0 M EUR
21 Gestion Active4.95%12.79%NC25 M EUR
2i Sélection9.32%20.99%NC126 M EUR
5i Invest C EUR6.07%0.00%NC17 M EUR
8a+ SICAV Monviso I-3.33%-9.49%NC0 M EUR
8a+ SICAV Monviso R-3.69%-12.74%NC0 M EUR
A&F Strategiedepot Kapitalgewinn Glbl A11.48%0.00%NC0 M EUR
A&F Strategiedepot Kapitalgewinn Glbl I11.73%0.00%NC0 M EUR
Plus de fonds




Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Gestion
Société de gestion UBS La Maison de Gestion
Date de création 15-04-2005

Gérant Depuis
Julien Vincenti 01-09-2010
Olivier Therme 31-01-2019
Radoslav Radev 01-07-2015
Sylvie de Azevedo 01-07-2015
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 15-04-2005
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique FCP
Catégorie AMF Non Classifié
Catégorie Morningstar Allocation EUR Flexible - International
Zone d'investissement Global
Benchmark EONIA Capitalisé +3% 100%
Actifs nets de la part 152 M EUR au 31-03-2021
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur CACEIS Bank
Commisaire aux comptes Cabinet Fidus
Volatilité au 31-03-2021
Ecart-type 3 ans 9.17%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans 0.46
Performance moyenne 3 ans 10.38%
