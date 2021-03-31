Connexion
LYXOR/MARATHON EMERG MKTS BD A EUR ACC

LYXOR/MARATHON EMERG MKTS BD A EUR ACC
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture  - 12/04
103.77 EUR   +0.35%
 SynthèsePerformancesGraphiquesCommunautéCompositionCaractéristiques 
Partenaires
Stratégie du fonds géré par LYXOR ASSET MANAGEMENT
The Sub-Fund's investment objective is to outperform the J.P.Morgan EMBI Global Diversified Index (the 'Benchmark Index') over the medium to long term.
Performances du fonds : Lyxor/Marathon Emerg Mkts Bd A EUR Acc
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 12-04-2021
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds -4.51% +1.16% -2.54% -1.31% +11.45% - +3.77%
Catégorie -2.94% 0.3% -1.95% 1.61% 16.57% 3.23% -
Indice -3.9% 0.98% -2.09% -0.32% 12.7% 5.46% -
Plus
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
Lyxor/Marathon Emerg Mkts Bd A EUR Acc-4.51%0.00%NC13M EUR1.4%
Lyxor/Marathon Emerg Mkts Bd I USD Acc-1.49%0.00%NC0M USD0%
Lyxor/Marathon Emerg Mkts Bd I EUR Acc-4.34%0.00%NC41M EUR0.7%
Lyxor/Marathon Emerg Mkts Bd I GBP Acc-0.92%0.00%NC0M GBP0%
Lyxor/Marathon Emerg Mkts Bd F USD Acc-1.41%0.00%NC0M USD0%
Lyxor/Marathon Emerg Mkts Bd A USD Acc-1.69%0.00%NC0M USD0%
Lyxor/Marathon Emerg Mkts Bd SI USD Acc-1.47%0.00%NC0M USD0%
Gestion
Société de gestion Lyxor Asset Management
Date de création 10-04-2019

Gérant Depuis
Gaby Szpigiel 28-03-2019
Andrew Szmulewicz 28-03-2019
Description
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 10-04-2019
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique Open Ended Investment Company
Catégorie Morningstar Obligations Marchés Emergents Dominante EUR
Benchmark JPM EMBI Global Diversified TR USD 100%
Actifs nets de la part 13 M EUR au 31-03-2021
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur Societe Generale SA
Commisaire aux comptes PricewaterhouseCoopers
Volatilité au 31-03-2021
Ecart-type 1 an: 9.15%
Ratio de Sharpe 1 an 1.33
Performance moyenne 1 an 11.45
