Stratégie du fonds géré par LYXOR ASSET MANAGEMENT The Sub-Fund's investment objective is to outperform the J.P.Morgan EMBI Global Diversified Index (the 'Benchmark Index') over the medium to long term.

Performances du fonds : Lyxor/Marathon Emerg Mkts Bd A EUR Acc

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 12-04-2021 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds -4.51% +1.16% -2.54% -1.31% +11.45% - +3.77% Catégorie -2.94% 0.3% -1.95% 1.61% 16.57% 3.23% - Indice -3.9% 0.98% -2.09% -0.32% 12.7% 5.46% -

Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.